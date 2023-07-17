Ga. Firefighter Couple Set to Wed Seriously Injured After Engine Overturns While Responding to Crash

Logan Gordy and his fiancée Trista Cheeks sustained life-threatening injuries when the engine flipped as they responded to a crash scene, according to local officials

By
Published on July 17, 2023 12:10PM EDT
Fire engine
Fire engine. Photo:

Getty Images

Two firefighters — who are set to get married later this year — are fighting for their lives after they were seriously injured when their fire engine overturned in Georgia.

Officials said the pair of firefighters were responding to a crash on Rocky Bottom Road in Upson County on Saturday when the engine flipped while attempting to steer around a curve, according to WGXA-TV and ABC affiliate WSB-TV.

The Taylor County Fire Department has identified the victims as Logan Gordy and Trista Cheeks. 

The couple, who are expected to get married in October, were transported via Life Flight to Grady Memorial Hospital, according to Monroe County Emergency Services. Both victims sustained life-threatening injuries.

Trista had a brain bleed and underwent surgery on Sunday, according to an update shared by the TCFD. She remains in the intensive care unit while she recovers.

Logan, meanwhile, sustained "an inoperable brain bleed" and "swelling on the brain" as a result of the crash, the TCFD said. He still showed no signs of improvement, minus some movement in some fingers Sunday morning. He has not been able to move his right side, they added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

But the couple’s loved ones are holding on to hope that the first responders will pull through and survive their life threatening injuries.

Logan’s father Tim Gordy thanked everyone for their "love, thoughts and prayers," in a statement shared by the TCFD on Sunday. “... Still keep them prayers coming. We serve a mighty God who can heal. He has a Big Testimony.”

GSP is investigating the incident.

Anyone interested in donating to the victims’ family can connect with Tim Gordy via CashApp ($TimGordy64), according to WMAZ-TV.

Related Articles
Martha's vineyard light aircraft crash
Passenger Lands Private Plane on Its Belly After Pilot Suffers Mid-Air 'Medical Condition'
Carlethia Carlee Nichole Russell Thomar Latrell Simmons
Woman Who Disappeared After Reporting Toddler on Interstate Was 'Fighting for Her Life,' Says Boyfriend
4 dead in mass shooting in small Georgia city, suspect at large
4 Dead After Georgia Mass Shooting, Suspect Fatally Shot by Police
Woman Who Disappeared After Calling 911 to Report a Toddler on an Ala. Interstate Has Been Found
Woman Who Disappeared After Calling 911 to Report a Toddler on an Ala. Interstate Has Been Found Alive
A Father of 4 â Who Was Months Away from His Wedding â Dead After Falling into a Manhole at Work
Father of 4 Dead After Falling into Manhole at Work Just Months Before His Wedding
Tameka Raymond at Lupus LA's Hollywood Bag Ladies Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 17, 2017
Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Asks Georgia Officials to Drain Lake Where Her Son Died in Jet Ski Accident
A close-up portrait view of a North American beaver, Quebec, Canada
Young Girl Bitten in the Leg by Rabid Beaver While Swimming in Georgia Lake
Missing 13-Year-Old Wisconsin Boy May Be Living as Survivalist, Police Say
Wisconsin Boy, 13, Who Disappeared 1 Month Ago May Be Attempting to Live ‘Off the Grid’: Police
This morning deputies responded to the Forest Glen and Golf Course community after a nearly 7-foot alligator attacked a man who was out for a walk.
Man, 79, Attacked by Alligator While on Early Morning Walk at Florida Country Club: 'I’m Bleeding'
Rosanna Arquette attends the Peacock's "Mrs. Davis" Los Angeles Premiere; Point Dume Village Shopping Center
Rosanna Arquette Crashes Car Into Malibu Shopping Center, No One Injured: Police
BATON ROUGE, LA - FEBRUARY 24: Danielle Ballard #32 of the LSU Tigers brings the ball upcourt against the Kentucky Wildcats during a game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on February 24, 2013 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. LSU won the game 77=-72. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Danielle Ballard, Former LSU Basketball Star, Dead at 29 After 'Tragic Accident'
Conservancy measures longest Burmese python ever captured
Hunters Capture 19-Foot Python, the Longest Ever Caught in Florida: 'It Was Trying to Wrap Me Up'
This photo provided by Hillsborough County, Fla., shows a sinkhole that in 2013 fatally swallowed a man sleeping in his own house. The sinkhole has reopened for a third time, this time behind chain-link fencing and doing no harm to people or property.
Florida Sinkhole That Killed Sleeping Man in 2013 Opens for Third Time: 'This Is Mother Nature'
Spencer Herron, Jenifer Faison
Wife Reveals How She Learned that 'Teacher of the Year' Husband Was Preying on Student
Texas Baby Surrender
Young Parents Surrender Hour-Old Newborn to Tx. Store Employees Who Helped Them After Baby's Birth
âSuperheroâ 6-Year-Old Saves Younger Brother From Drowning
'Superhero' Big Brother, 6, Saves 2-Year-Old from Drowning in South Carolina Pool