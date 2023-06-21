Fatal Victims of Wash. Music Festival Shooting ID'd as Engaged Couple Who'd Been High School Sweethearts

The two women were looking forward to going to an electronic dance music festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington State Saturday. Instead, as the couple walked through the nearby campgrounds, an active duty member of the U.S. Army allegedly began firing into the crowd, hitting Brandy Escamilla, 29, and Josilyn Ruiz, 26, both of Seattle, law enforcement confirmed in a statement Tuesday night.

Escamilla and Ruiz were engaged to be married, both of their families told PEOPLE. They had been high school sweethearts.



In a video press conference posted to Facebook within hours of the June 17 shooting, Kyle Foreman, of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, said that the suspect, later identified by law enforcement as James M. Kelly, 26, had allegedly first fired shots at 8:23 p.m., shooting into the campground located several hundred yards from the concert.



Josilyn Ruiz, one of the victims in Saturday's shooting, shown celebrating her graduation from nursing school in 2018. Ruiz Family | Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi LLP

The suspect then walked away, Foreman said. As law enforcement pursued him, “The shooter continued to shoot randomly into the crowd and the suspect was eventually taken into custody,” he alleged.

Foreman added that the concert continued while the suspect was being pursued and that county-wide security alerts were given to the community to preclude more people from entering the area.



The suspect, based out of Joint Base Lewis McCord, allegedly wounded three others — including a woman who attended the concert with him — the North Central Washington Special Investigations Unit, now overseeing the investigation, confirmed in a press statement on Facebook Tuesday.

Andrew J. Caudra, 31, of Eugene, Ore., was also hit once in the left shoulder and was hospitalized. He was in stable condition as of Tuesday night.

Lori Williams, 61, who was working in crowd management, was injured while responding to the report of shots fired, Captain Brian Chance of the Wenatchee Police Department said in the press statement. Chance said that the suspect allegedly fired at Williams “multiple times” and that a bullet pierced her windshield, striking her in the right side of her face, shattering her glasses and causing bruising and lacerations. Williams was treated and released at the scene, he said.

Officers tracked the suspect, who was with a young woman, to an agricultural field near the campground, Chance said. That woman, Lily A. Luksich, 20, of Millcreek, Wash., had gone to the concert with the suspect, when he allegedly turned the gun on her, hitting her twice in the lower body, law enforcement said.

At the field, Moses Lake Police Department Detective Edgar Salazar, 35, formerly of the Marine Corps., shot the suspect once, injuring him. Officers swarmed the area, separating the suspect from Luksich, who was taken to the hospital, treated for her wounds and released. The suspect was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Wash., and has since been discharged and booked into Grant County Jail, Chance said in the statement.

It's not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

The music festival shooting was just one in a rash of gun violence across the country last weekend, which took the lives of a dozen people and injured more than 100 people, including at least 60 people in Chicago, CBS News reported.

