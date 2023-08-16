Lifestyle Fashion The 13 Best End-of-Season Fashion Deals at Amazon Right Now — Prices Start at $12 Save up to 49 percent on sundresses, matching sets, sandals, and more By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 16, 2023 07:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Reese Herrington As much as we may not want to face it — summer is winding down. And while we look forward to our final beach trips and pool parties of the season, there’s one other major perk to enjoy: end-of-season sales. Amazon’s sale section is overflowing with markdowns on summer fashion ahead of the official end of the season. We scoured pages upon pages of deals to find the best markdowns on sundresses, tees, tanks, and beyond — and prices start at $12. Shoppers can save up to 49 percent on styles from Tommy Hilfiger, Hanes, Prettygarden, and more right now, but act fast to snap up these deals since prices aren’t guaranteed to last. Best End-of-Season Summer Fashion Deals Best-Seller: Zattcas Tie-Waist Midi Dress, $32.29 (orig. $37.99) Reader-Loved: Prettygarden Floral Wrap Maxi Dress, $32.63 with coupon (orig. $60.99) Best Deal: Tommy Hilfiger Bennia Flat Sandal, $29.99 (orig. $59) Automet 2-Piece Linen Shorts and Top Set, $27.99–$28.99 (orig. $36.99) Beautife Short-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt, $21.24 (orig. $26.99) SySea Palazzo Pants, $35.99 (orig. $45.99) Dokotoo V-Neck Blouse, $19.90 with coupon (orig. $31.99) Prettygarden Swiss Dot Maxi Dress, $45.89 (orig. $50.99) Hanes Jersey Bike Shorts, $12 (orig. $18) Amoretu Tiered Swing Dress, $27.98 (orig. $52.99) Fall Fashion Is Already Trending at Amazon, Where Shackets, Leggings, and More Are Up to 60% Off Prettygarden Floral Wrap Maxi Dress, $33 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $61 $33 So many top-rated picks are on sale at the moment. This super popular wrap dress has a breezy, elegant silhouette that can easily transition between warm and cool weather. Plus, it’s available in a whopping 41 colors and patterns — from pastel florals to solid jewel tones — to match the seasons. One reviewer called it a “great dress for spring, summer, and early fall,” while another raved, “This dress is perfect for any occasion.” In addition to its array of styles, the dress is available in sizes S through XXL. Discounts vary depending on which size and color you opt for. Beautife Short-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt, $21 (Save 21%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 $21 There are plenty of other transitional pieces to snap up, too. This highly rated button-down has earned more than 6,200 perfect ratings at Amazon, and it’s just $21 right now. Its lightweight material and oversized fit make it great for warmer weather, though it can also be worn as a layering piece when temperatures drop. A button-down is a timeless staple in any wardrobe, so don’t forget to peruse all 36 colors to beef up the “versatile basics” section of your closet. At Amazon's End-of-Summer Home Sale, Discounts Are Up to 73% Off Tommy Hilfiger Bennia Flat Sandal, $30 (Save 49%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $59 $30 The steepest discount we found is on these Tommy Hilfiger sandals, which are nearly half-off. Their T-shaped silhouette and high-quality faux leather give them a dressier look, while their cushiony insoles offer a ton of comfort. In a review, one shopper said the shoes “go with everything,” then shared, “They are so comfy and I can wear them all day without feeling sore between my toes.” The sandals are available in sizes 5 through 11 and come in 15 colors. Amazon’s bustling sale section also has deals on shorts, jumpsuits, matching sets, and more. Don’t wait to snatch these pieces up before sale prices disappear. Zattcas Tie-Waist Midi Dress, $32 (Save 15%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $38 $32 Automet 2-Piece Linen Shorts and Top Set, $28–$29 (Save Up to 24%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $37 $28 SySea Palazzo Pants, $36 (Save 22%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 $36 Dokotoo V-Neck Blouse, $20 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $32 $20 Prettygarden Swiss Dot Maxi Dress, $46 (Save 10%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $51 $46 Hanes Jersey Bike Shorts, $12 (Save 33%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $18 $12 Amoretu Tiered Swing Dress, $28 (Save 47%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $53 $28 Anrabess Pocket Overalls, $36 (Save 37%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $57 $35 Merokeety Tie-Waist T-Shirt Dress, $26 (Save 35%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $26 Rosyclo Cloud Slide Sandals, $23 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $23 