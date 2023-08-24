Lifestyle Fashion The Best Sundress Deals to Shop at Amazon Before Summer Ends — All Under $50 Save up to 55 percent on top-rated mini, midi, and maxi dresses By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 24, 2023 07:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez The end of the summer is always bittersweet, but there’s one major perk to look forward to each year: end-of-season sales. And right now, there’s no shortage of summer fashion sales at Amazon — especially for top-rated sundresses. We dug through Amazon’s deals page to find the best end-of-season dress deals to snap up before next year. Shoppers can save up to 55 percent on mini, midi, and maxi dresses in a variety of styles, and all of our picks are under $50. Plus, so many are available with fast and free shipping via Amazon Prime. If you’re not a member, sign up for a 30-day free trial to get your sundresses before the summer heat turns into a fall chill. Best End-of-Season Dress Deals Best-Seller: Merokeety Tie-Waist T-Shirt Dress, $36.09 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Best Deal: Prettygarden Swiss Dot Swing Dress, $19.99 (orig. $42.99) MakeMeChic A-Line Maxi Dress, $43.99–$44.99 (orig. $62.99) Zesica Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress, $42.74 with coupon (orig. $57.99) Prettygarden Floral Wrap Maxi Dress, $47.99 (orig. $60.99) Brovave Boho Spaghetti-Strap Midi Dress, $38.99 (orig. $48.99) Zesica Square-Neck Maxi Dress, $47.99 (orig. $59.99) Shy Velvet Pleated Cutout Mini Dress, $34.99 (orig. $52.99) Btfbm One-Shoulder Midi Dress, $38.99 with coupon (orig. $50.99) Ecowish Halter-Neck Maxi Dress, $26.99–$35.99 (orig. $59.99) Cupshe Lace High-Low Dress, $47.99 (orig. $54.99) This ‘Very Soft and Comfortable’ Lounge Set Comes in 26 Colors — and It's on Sale for Just $31 Prettygarden Floral Wrap Maxi Dress, $48 (Save 21%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $61 $48 Hundreds of Amazon shoppers just bought this top-rated wrap dress. The breezy silhouette has a subtly asymmetrical skirt, V-neckline, and an adjustable tie-waist for a just-right fit. More than 5,900 shoppers have given it a perfect rating, including one shopper who called it a “great dress for spring, summer, and early fall” in their review. The dress is available in women’s sizes S through XXL, plus an assortment of different colors and patterns (41, to be exact). There are summery florals, brilliant pastels, and tons of fall-ready hues to choose from. Discounts vary depending on size and style. Merokeety Tie-Waist T-Shirt Dress, $36 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $36 This T-shirt dress has also racked up positive reviews at Amazon, plus a best-seller status to boot. Its simple silhouette can lend itself to several different casual occasions, from work to errands to get-togethers with friends. Plus, it comes in a variety of timeless pinstripe patterns, making it a true summer staple. And all 28 of its styles are under $40 right now. The 18 Best Swimsuits for Women of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Btfbm One-Shoulder Midi Dress, $39 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $51 $39 And don’t miss the deals on super unique finds, like this one-shoulder midi dress. Its asymmetrical top, flowy skirt, and ruffle detailing add enough formal flair to make it a great option for summer events. One reviewer called it “perfect for a wedding guest,” while another shared that they “got many compliments on it during a work resort dinner.” A third shopper raved, “The material is light but not sheer, and the dress is so flattering.” The midi dress is available in sizes S through XL and 14 colorful florals. You’ll find cool-toned blues, fiery hues, and brilliant pastels. And there are plenty of other end-of-season dress deals to shop at Amazon right now, so act fast to score these gems before sale prices disappear. Prettygarden Swiss Dot Swing Dress, $20 (Save 54%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $43 $20 MakeMeChic A-Line Maxi Dress, $44–$45 (Save Up to 32%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $63 $44 Zesica Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress, $43 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $58 $43 Brovave Boho Spaghetti-Strap Midi Dress, $39 (Save 20%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $49 $39 Zesica Square-Neck Maxi Dress, $48 (Save 20%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $48 Shy Velvet Pleated Cutout Mini Dress, $35 (Save 34%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $53 $35 Ecowish Halter-Neck Maxi Dress, $27–$36 (Save Up to 55%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $27 Cupshe Lace High-Low Dress, $48 (Save 13%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $55 $48 