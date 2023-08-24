The end of the summer is always bittersweet, but there’s one major perk to look forward to each year: end-of-season sales. And right now, there’s no shortage of summer fashion sales at Amazon — especially for top-rated sundresses.

We dug through Amazon’s deals page to find the best end-of-season dress deals to snap up before next year. Shoppers can save up to 55 percent on mini, midi, and maxi dresses in a variety of styles, and all of our picks are under $50. Plus, so many are available with fast and free shipping via Amazon Prime. If you’re not a member, sign up for a 30-day free trial to get your sundresses before the summer heat turns into a fall chill.

Best End-of-Season Dress Deals

Prettygarden Floral Wrap Maxi Dress, $48 (Save 21%)

Amazon

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers just bought this top-rated wrap dress. The breezy silhouette has a subtly asymmetrical skirt, V-neckline, and an adjustable tie-waist for a just-right fit. More than 5,900 shoppers have given it a perfect rating, including one shopper who called it a “great dress for spring, summer, and early fall” in their review.

The dress is available in women’s sizes S through XXL, plus an assortment of different colors and patterns (41, to be exact). There are summery florals, brilliant pastels, and tons of fall-ready hues to choose from. Discounts vary depending on size and style.

Merokeety Tie-Waist T-Shirt Dress, $36 with Coupon

Amazon

This T-shirt dress has also racked up positive reviews at Amazon, plus a best-seller status to boot. Its simple silhouette can lend itself to several different casual occasions, from work to errands to get-togethers with friends. Plus, it comes in a variety of timeless pinstripe patterns, making it a true summer staple. And all 28 of its styles are under $40 right now.

Btfbm One-Shoulder Midi Dress, $39 with Coupon

Amazon

And don’t miss the deals on super unique finds, like this one-shoulder midi dress. Its asymmetrical top, flowy skirt, and ruffle detailing add enough formal flair to make it a great option for summer events. One reviewer called it “perfect for a wedding guest,” while another shared that they “got many compliments on it during a work resort dinner.” A third shopper raved, “The material is light but not sheer, and the dress is so flattering.”

The midi dress is available in sizes S through XL and 14 colorful florals. You’ll find cool-toned blues, fiery hues, and brilliant pastels.

And there are plenty of other end-of-season dress deals to shop at Amazon right now, so act fast to score these gems before sale prices disappear.

Prettygarden Swiss Dot Swing Dress, $20 (Save 54%)

Amazon

MakeMeChic A-Line Maxi Dress, $44–$45 (Save Up to 32%)

Amazon

Zesica Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress, $43 with Coupon

Amazon

Brovave Boho Spaghetti-Strap Midi Dress, $39 (Save 20%)

Amazon

Zesica Square-Neck Maxi Dress, $48 (Save 20%)

Amazon

Shy Velvet Pleated Cutout Mini Dress, $35 (Save 34%)

Amazon

Ecowish Halter-Neck Maxi Dress, $27–$36 (Save Up to 55%)

Amazon

Cupshe Lace High-Low Dress, $48 (Save 13%)

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

