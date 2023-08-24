The Best Sundress Deals to Shop at Amazon Before Summer Ends — All Under $50

Save up to 55 percent on top-rated mini, midi, and maxi dresses

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 24, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

End-of-Season Dress Deals Tout
Photo:

People / Daisy Rodriguez

The end of the summer is always bittersweet, but there’s one major perk to look forward to each year: end-of-season sales. And right now, there’s no shortage of summer fashion sales at Amazon — especially for top-rated sundresses.

We dug through Amazon’s deals page to find the best end-of-season dress deals to snap up before next year. Shoppers can save up to 55 percent on mini, midi, and maxi dresses in a variety of styles, and all of our picks are under $50. Plus, so many are available with fast and free shipping via Amazon Prime. If you’re not a member, sign up for a 30-day free trial to get your sundresses before the summer heat turns into a fall chill.

Best End-of-Season Dress Deals

Prettygarden Floral Wrap Maxi Dress, $48 (Save 21%)

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Floral Boho Dress Wrap V Neck Short Sleeve Belted Ruffle Hem A-Line Flowy Maxi Dresses

Amazon

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers just bought this top-rated wrap dress. The breezy silhouette has a subtly asymmetrical skirt, V-neckline, and an adjustable tie-waist for a just-right fit. More than 5,900 shoppers have given it a perfect rating, including one shopper who called it a “great dress for spring, summer, and early fall” in their review.

The dress is available in women’s sizes S through XXL, plus an assortment of different colors and patterns (41, to be exact). There are summery florals, brilliant pastels, and tons of fall-ready hues to choose from. Discounts vary depending on size and style. 

Merokeety Tie-Waist T-Shirt Dress, $36 with Coupon

MEROKEETY Women's Summer Striped Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress Casual Tie Waist with Pockets

Amazon

This T-shirt dress has also racked up positive reviews at Amazon, plus a best-seller status to boot. Its simple silhouette can lend itself to several different casual occasions, from work to errands to get-togethers with friends. Plus, it comes in a variety of timeless pinstripe patterns, making it a true summer staple. And all 28 of its styles are under $40 right now. 

Btfbm One-Shoulder Midi Dress, $39 with Coupon

BTFBM Women's One Shoulder Maxi Dress Sleeveless

Amazon

And don’t miss the deals on super unique finds, like this one-shoulder midi dress. Its asymmetrical top, flowy skirt, and ruffle detailing add enough formal flair to make it a great option for summer events. One reviewer called it “perfect for a wedding guest,” while another shared that they “got many compliments on it during a work resort dinner.” A third shopper raved, “The material is light but not sheer, and the dress is so flattering.”

The midi dress is available in sizes S through XL and 14 colorful florals. You’ll find cool-toned blues, fiery hues, and brilliant pastels.

And there are plenty of other end-of-season dress deals to shop at Amazon right now, so act fast to score these gems before sale prices disappear. 

Prettygarden Swiss Dot Swing Dress, $20 (Save 54%)

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Dresses Casual Square Neck Short Puff Sleeve Swiss Dot Flowy A Line Swing Dress

Amazon

MakeMeChic A-Line Maxi Dress, $44–$45 (Save Up to 32%)

Amazon MakeMeChic Women's Plus Size Boho Casual Dress Floral Short Sleeve Shirred Square Neck Maxi Flomal Dress

Amazon

Zesica Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress, $43 with Coupon 

Amazon ZESICA Women's 2023 Bohemian Summer Plaid Square Neck Puff Sleeve Ruffle Flowy Beach Midi Dress

Amazon

Brovave Boho Spaghetti-Strap Midi Dress, $39 (Save 20%)

Amazon BROVAVE Women's 2023 Summer Casual Boho Sundress Polka Dot Spaghetti Strap V Neck Flowy Midi Dresses

Amazon

Zesica Square-Neck Maxi Dress, $48 (Save 20%)

ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Boho Spaghetti Strap Square Neck Solid Color Ruffle A Line Beach Long Maxi Dress

Amazon

Shy Velvet Pleated Cutout Mini Dress, $35 (Save 34%)

Shy Velvet Women's Summer Dress Square Neck Short Sleeves Crossover Waist Casual Party Mini Dress

Amazon

Ecowish Halter-Neck Maxi Dress, $27–$36 (Save Up to 55%)

Amazon ECOWISH Womens Summer Dresses 2023 Boho Floral Maxi Sun Dress Halter Neck Flowy Party Prom Dresses for Women

Amazon

Cupshe Lace High-Low Dress, $48 (Save 13%)

Amazon CUPSHE Women's Lace Up Dresses Boho Tassel V-Neck Flare Ruffle Beach

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

One-Off: Cleaning Gadget Tout
This ‘Powerful’ Steam Mop That Makes Floors Sparkle Is on Sale for $70 at Amazon
Roundup: Furniture Tout
Amazon Is Bursting with Furniture Discounts — Including a Coffee Table for $214 Less
Carrie Bradshaw / Parachute Pillows Tout
Even Carrie Bradshaw Sleeps on the Best Down Pillows We Tested
Related Articles
One-Off: Oprah-Loved Deal Tout
Oprah's Worn This ‘Ultra-Soft’ Dress for Lounging and Running Errands — and Now You Can Get It for Less
LDW: MATTRESS DEALS TOUT
The 15 Best Labor Day Mattress Deals — Save Up to $2,750
Two people wearing Spanx AirEssentials outfits on white backgrounds with a pink border.
Oprah and I Are Fans of This Cozy Spanx Loungewear Set, Which Now Comes in Fresh Fall Colors
Joanna Gaines Plaid Button-Down Tout
Joanna Gaines Is Already Breaking Out This Fall Layering Staple, and You Should Too
Katie Holmes Striped Dress Tout
Katie Holmes Made Meghan Markle's Strapless Striped Dress Look Totally Different with a Simple Shoe Swap
One-Off: Comfortable Bra Deal Tout
This ‘Super Soft’ Bra That Provides ‘Amazing Support’ Is Up to 52% Off at Amazon
Mindy Kaling is seen on August 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Mindy Kaling's Breezy Long-Sleeve Dress Is Perfect for Transitional Weather, and You Can Buy Similar Styles Starting at $34
Jennifer Lopez attends "The Mother" Los Angeles Premiere Event at Westwood Village on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Jennifer Lopez Layered a $200 Linen Top Over Her Bikini — Where to Buy It, Plus Similar Styles Starting at Just $24
lounge set tout
This ‘Very Soft and Comfortable’ Lounge Set Comes in 26 Colors — and It's on Sale for Just $31
Cariuma sale tout
The Comfy Sneakers Helen Mirren Owns Rarely Go on Sale, but We Have an Exclusive Code for the Next 48 Hours
Weekend Sales Tout
The 7 Best Deals This Weekend, Including Blake Lively’s Phone Case and Cameron Diaz’s Hoka Shoes
Early Fall Fashion Deals Tout
The Best Labor Day Fashion Sales to Shop Now — Nordstrom, Coach, Skims, and More
Ree Drummond Summer Launch
9 Summer-to-Fall Styles from Ree Drummond’s Fashion Line at Walmart — All on Sale for Under $20
fuzzy slippers tout
These Fuzzy Slippers Feel Like ‘Walking on Clouds’ — and They’re on Sale for as Little $12 at Amazon
Target wardrobe basics sale
Target's Sale on Women's Clothes Starts at Just $3 — but It Ends in 48 Hours
Best Deals Under $25 Tout
The 20 Best Deals That Are Under $25 at Amazon This Weekend — Apple, Martha Stewart, Calvin Klein, and More