Emmys 2023: 'Yellowstone' and Its '1923' Spinoff Get Snubbed Ahead of Final Bow for Kevin Costner-Led Series

The 2023 Emmy nominations proved disappointing for Yellowstone as the beloved show heads toward its series finale.

Despite being the most-watched television series in 2022, neither Yellowstone nor its spinoff 1923 received any nominations for 2023 Emmy Awards.

This year's nominees for Outstanding Drama series include Andor, Better Call Saul, The Crown, House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Succession and Yellowjackets.

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner was also left off the list for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series while Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Brian Cox (Succession), Jeff Bridges (The Old Man) Jeremy Strong, (Succession) Kiernan Culkin (Succession) and Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) scored nominations.

Yellowstone’s sole Emmys nomination came in 2021 for Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More). However, the show did not win the award.

Paramount announced in May that Yellowstone would conclude after season 5. Part 2 of the final season is due to be released on Peacock sometime later this year. In addition to 1923, the Yellowstone universe includes multiple other spinoffs and prequels: 1883, 6666 and the upcoming Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

Additionally, yet another Yellowstone spinoff has been confirmed to be in the works. Matthew McConaughey, 53, is in talks to play the lead character.

Rumors began swirling that Costner, 68 — who stars as patriarch John Dutton — was departing the series earlier this year.Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, 53, admitted he’s “disappointed” in Costner’s exit, but added that he won’t take the actor’s departure out against his on-screen character.

“I’m disappointed. It truncates the closure of his character. It doesn’t alter it, but it truncates it,” Sheridan told The Hollywood Reporter about Costner. “Whether [Dutton’s fate] inflates [Costner’s] ego or insults is collateral damage that I don’t factor in with regard to storytelling.”

Wes Bentley, who stars as the complicated antagonist Jamie Dutton, said he would “celebrate” the end of his time on Yellowstone.

“It will always be there as one of the hardest things I’ve ever accomplished, or tried to accomplish, bringing out all the facets and nuances of this complicated character,” the actor, 44, told THR in a separate interview. “So I will miss it, but I will also celebrate it being over.”

Yellowstone's first four seasons and the first half of season 5 are streaming now on Peacock. The 75th Emmy Awards is currently scheduled to air live on Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.