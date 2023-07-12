Emmys 2023: 'Yellowstone' and Its '1923' Spinoff Get Snubbed Ahead of Final Bow for Kevin Costner-Led Series

Despite 'Yellowstone' being the most-watched TV series in 2022, it once again received no Emmy nominations

By
Kelly Martinez
Headshot
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023 04:06PM EDT
Yellowstone
Yellowstone. Photo:

Paramount

The 2023 Emmy nominations proved disappointing for Yellowstone as the beloved show heads toward its series finale.

Despite being the most-watched television series in 2022, neither Yellowstone nor its spinoff 1923 received any nominations for 2023 Emmy Awards.

This year's nominees for Outstanding Drama series include Andor, Better Call Saul, The Crown, House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Succession and Yellowjackets.

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner was also left off the list for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series while Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Brian Cox (Succession), Jeff Bridges (The Old Man) Jeremy Strong, (Succession) Kiernan Culkin (Succession) and Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) scored nominations.

Yellowstone’s sole Emmys nomination came in 2021 for Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More). However, the show did not win the award.

Yellowstone
Yellowstone's Luke Grimes and Kevin Costner.

Alamy

Paramount announced in May that Yellowstone would conclude after season 5. Part 2 of the final season is due to be released on Peacock sometime later this year. In addition to 1923, the Yellowstone universe includes multiple other spinoffs and prequels: 1883, 6666 and the upcoming Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

Additionally, yet another Yellowstone spinoff has been confirmed to be in the works. Matthew McConaughey, 53, is in talks to play the lead character.

Rumors began swirling that Costner, 68 — who stars as patriarch John Dutton — was departing the series earlier this year.Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, 53, admitted he’s “disappointed” in Costner’s exit, but added that he won’t take the actor’s departure out against his on-screen character.

Yellowstone
Kevin Costner Yellowstone.

Alamy

“I’m disappointed. It truncates the closure of his character. It doesn’t alter it, but it truncates it,” Sheridan told The Hollywood Reporter about Costner. “Whether [Dutton’s fate] inflates [Costner’s] ego or insults is collateral damage that I don’t factor in with regard to storytelling.”

Wes Bentley, who stars as the complicated antagonist Jamie Dutton, said he would “celebrate” the end of his time on Yellowstone.

“It will always be there as one of the hardest things I’ve ever accomplished, or tried to accomplish, bringing out all the facets and nuances of this complicated character,” the actor, 44, told THR in a separate interview. “So I will miss it, but I will also celebrate it being over.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Yellowstone's first four seasons and the first half of season 5 are streaming now on Peacock. The 75th Emmy Awards is currently scheduled to air live on Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.

Related Articles
James Marsden (L) and Ronald Gladden attend Amazon Freevee's "Jury Duty" Finale Celebration at Jimmy Buffettâs Margaritaville on April 25, 2023 in Universal City, California.
'Jury Duty' Fan Favorite Ronald Gladden Was James Marsden's First Call After His 2023 Emmy Nomination
Nick Viall and his fiancee celebrating their 3rd anniversary
Nick Viall Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary with Fiancée Natalie Joy: 'Can’t Wait for the Rest of Our Lives'
Michelle Obama presents the Social Justice Impact Award during the 52nd NAACP Image Awards
Michelle Obama Gets First Emmy Nomination for Her Candid Netflix Special with Oprah
Pedro Pascal, Quinta Brunson and Weird Al multiple emmy nominations.
All the Stars Who Scored Multiple Emmy Nominations in 2023
Padma Lakshmi
Emmys 2023: Padma Lakshmi Nominated for Hosting Her Last 'Top Chef' Season
Barack Obama, Morgan Freeman nominated for Emmy narration
Barack Obama Gets Second Emmy Nom for ‘Outstanding Narrator’ — but His Competition Couldn’t Be Fiercer
Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings Jeopardy Emmy
Emmys 2023: ‘Jeopardy!’ Hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings Will Face Off in New Category
Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Cast
Emmys 2023: 'Vanderpump Rules' Gets First-Ever Nomination in the Wake of Scandoval Season
Kim Kardashian and Kriss Jenner
Kim Kardashian as The Bachelorette? Kris Jenner Says, 'Hell No!'
Kyle Richards Fires Back After Being Accused of Using a Family Pic for 'Damage Control' amid Separation
Kyle Richards Fires Back After Being Accused of Using a Family Pic for 'Damage Control' amid Separation
Chad Michael Murray attends Christmas Con New Jersey 2022
Chad Michael Murray Sets His 2023 Christmas Movie: 'This Genre Hits Home for Me' (Exclusive)
Steven Yeun as Danny, Ali Wong as Amy in episode 107 of Beef
Stars React to Their 2023 Emmy Nominations: 'Living Out My Dreams'
asd
Emmys 2023: Ray Liotta Receives Posthumous Nomination for 'Black Bird'
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Relationship Timeline
Paige Desorbo craig Conover Sonja Morgan
Paige DeSorbo Thinks Sonja Morgan's Claim She 'Did' Craig Conover Is a Riot: 'Peeeeing My Pants'
All About Rudy Mancuso, Camila Mendes' Boyfriend
Camila Mendes Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary with Boyfriend Rudy Mancuso: 'Always in Our Own Little World'