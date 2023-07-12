Emmys 2023: 'Vanderpump Rules' Gets First-Ever Nomination in the Wake of Scandoval Season

The Vanderpump Rules Scandoval is officially in contention for an Emmy.

On Wednesday, Yvette Nicole Brown announced the nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards. While many the expected nods went to prestige shows including Succession and The White Lotus, the surprise sensation of the year netted VPR its first-ever nod.

Nominated in the outstanding unstructured reality program category, Vanderpump Rules will compete against Netflix’s Selling Sunset and Indian Matchmaking, MTV’s RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked and FX’s Welcome to Wrexham for the top prize this year.

Bravo previously received nominations for Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List, which ran from 2006 to 2011, and for nautical favorite Below Deck and real estate series Million Dollar Listing New York.

More historically, no Real Housewives franchise has ever been nominated in the category, making this recognition Vanderpump Rules, which began as a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, even more momentous.

Ariana Madix. Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Vanderpump Rules is coming off of a juggernaut of season, which was ignited by the March breakup of costars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix after Madix, 38, discovered her boyfriend of nine years, 40, was entangled in a months-long affair with her close friend Raquel Leviss, who is also on VPR.

The news shocked viewers and triggered a dramatic spiral that included Leviss, 28, filing (then withdrawing) a restraining order against costar Scheana Shay, who was with the former pageant queen the night that Madix — Shay's friend of more than a decade — discovered an intimate video on Sandoval's phone.

While the show’s dramatic three-part reunion, featuring iconic lines like “worm with a mustache” and “poo poo head,” has come to a close, the drama continues to push forward. Madix recently announced that she would be joining the new cast of Dancing with the Stars. Meanwhile, filming for the show’s 11th season has already begun. And, of course, a spinoff is in the works.

Tom Sandoval. Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Bravo was able to nab one other nomination at the 75th Emmys, being its longtime nominated culinary hit Top Chef. Honored in the reality competition program category, the show also earned a nomination for host Padma Lakshmi, who announced just days ago that she is leaving the show.



Wednesday's Emmy nominations also brought a posthumous nomination for actor Ray Liotta, who died in May 2022 as a result of issues with his heart and respiratory system. Liotta is nominated for his work in Apple TV+’s Black Bird, which was released in July 2022.

Vanderpump Rules can be streamed in full on Peacock.