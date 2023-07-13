Rihanna Celebrates 'Craaaaazzzyyy' Super Bowl Halftime Show Emmy Nominations: 'I'm So Grateful'

The performance saw the superstar deliver an array of her biggest hits and surprise viewers with the reveal of her second pregnancy

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
Published on July 13, 2023 11:55AM EDT
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Rihanna performs during the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2023. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty

An Emmy Award could soon find its place on Rihanna's shelf!

The 2023 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations were announced on Wednesday, and The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna is up for a total of five awards — a "craaaaazzzyyy" feat celebrated by the "Work" performer.

The performance, which saw Rihanna, 35, deliver an array of her biggest hits and surprise viewers with the reveal of her second pregnancy, is nominated for outstanding directing for a variety special, outstanding music direction, outstanding production design for a variety special, outstanding technical direction and camerawork for a special and outstanding variety special (Live).

"5 EMMY NOMZ is craaaaazzzyyy," wrote the Fenty Beauty founder on Instagram alongside photos from the performance. "Im [sic] so grateful for every single person involved in creating these memories!"

While most of the awards would go to individuals on the performance's production staff, Rihanna — as well as executive producer JAY-Z — would take home a trophy if the show wins outstanding variety special (live).

During the Apple Music Halftime Show earlier this year, the Grammy winner ran through an incredible set that began with "Bitch Better Have My Money," "Where Have You Been?" "Only Girl in the World," "We Found Love," "Rude Boy," "Work," "Wild Thoughts," "Pour It Up," "All of the Lights," "Run This Town" and "Umbrella," before ending with a crowd-rising rendition of her hit song, "Diamonds."

She also became the first pregnant woman to star in the halftime show and played up the big reveal in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit — a jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting bodysuit and sculpted bandeau — down to reveal her belly.

Rihanna's partner — and father of their 14-month-old son RZA — A$AP Rocky supported her from the stands, even taking video of the singer on his phone while she performed.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Rihanna performing at the halftime show in February 2023. Ezra Shaw/Getty

In a press conference held before the big show, RiRi said that narrowing down her prolific song catalog into just 13 minutes "was the biggest challenge."

"That was the hardest, hardest part — deciding how to maximize 13 minutes but also celebrate," she said, noting there were some 39 versions of the setlist. "That's what this show is gonna be — it's gonna be a celebration of my catalog in the best way that we could've put it together."

At the time, she also revealed that the birth of her son was one of the main reasons she decided to tackle the halftime show, as she wanted to show him what representation looks like.

"When you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world. You can do anything, and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world," Rihanna said. "So, as scary as that was… there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all, and it's important for me to do this this year. It's important for representation. It's important for my son to see that."

