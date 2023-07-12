Emmys 2023: Ray Liotta Receives Posthumous Nomination for 'Black Bird'

Ray Liotta has been honored with a posthumous 2023 Emmy Award nomination for one of his final projects.

The beloved late actor was nominated on Wednesday for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie for his work in Apple TV+’s Black Bird, which was released in July 2022.

In the series, the late actor portrayed James Keene Sr., the father of football star–turned–drug dealer James Keene Jr. (Taron Egerton), who “is given the choice of a lifetime — enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall [Paul Walter Hauser], or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole,” according to an official synopsis of the show from the streamer.

The show picked up four total nominations: Liotta and Hauser were both nominated for supporting actor while Edgerton earned a lead acting nod, and the series picked up another for outstanding cinematography.

"Long live Ray Liotta," Hauser said in his reaction statement.

Ray Liotta in 'Black Bird'. Courtesy of Apple

The nomination comes more than a year after Liotta, 67, died in May 2022 in the Dominican Republic as a result of issues with his heart and respiratory system.

Liotta's fiancée Jacy Nittolo shared a heartfelt tribute to the late actor on social media alongside a series of shots of the pair from over the years shortly after his death.

"My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever," she wrote. "We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way."

"He was everything in the world to me," Nittolo continued, "We couldn't get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of."

Following news of his death, Egerton also paid tribute to his costar.

"I have never felt such an easy, warm connection with another performer," he wrote in part on Instagram. "He was so generous. If I went one way he followed me. Always dancing. Always listening. Never self-generated."

"I am extraordinarily proud of my next project," he continued. "It was hard work and I was blessed to have a number of incredible scene partners, but I will always be most proud of my scenes with Ray; the relationship we built felt real in some strange way."

Elizabeth Banks, Karsen Liotta and Taron Egerton at Ray Liotta's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on February 24, 2023. John Salangsang/Shutterstock

In May, Liotta was honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and his daughter Karsen Liotta accepted the star on his behalf.

"I'm so touched to be accepting this honor on behalf of my dad. I couldn't be more proud of him," Karsen, 24, said during the ceremony in Los Angeles. "He was a one of a kind actor and the best friend, brother and father anyone could have asked for. I lucked out with you."

Elizabeth Banks, who directed Cocaine Bear (another of Liotta's final projects), and Egerton also spoke at the event in honor of their late colleague and friend.

Karsen continued, "If you have a Ray in your life, you're lucky. I love you so much. Thank you for your work and the imprint you left on me and all of those who love you. Everyone deserves a Ray in their life."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Black Bird is now streaming on Apple TV+.

