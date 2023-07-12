Emmys 2023: Padma Lakshmi Nominated for Hosting Her Last 'Top Chef' Season

Padma Lakshmi could earn her first Emmy for her last season of Top Chef.

The TV host, 52, was nominated for an Emmy for the third consecutive year on Wednesday for hosting the 20th season of the popular Bravo cooking series a month after revealing she would leave the show. She also earned a nomination in the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special category for her Hulu show Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi.

After the nominations were announced, Lakshmi posted a video from Sicily, Italy, on her Instagram sharing her gratitude for the nods.

“It’s really nice to finish my time at Top Chef with a nice nomination for the show, as well as one for me as host,” an enthusiastic Lakshmi said in the video.

She echoed the sentiments in her caption for the video writing, “I am so excited and grateful for SIX @televisionacad nominations this morning, thank you from the bottom of my heart!”

She continued: “It feels incredibly sweet to end my tenure at @bravotopchef with nominations for Outstanding Reality Competition, as well as Casting, Editing, Directing- and one for me as Host (maybe this will be my year? 🤞🏽).”

She also expressed her gratitude for the Emmy nod to Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi.

“It’s a show built from an idea in my head that has come to fruition exactly as intended with so much help and love from a whole team of amazing people,” she wrote in the caption.

Padma Lakshmi gets an Emmy nomination for last season of Top Chef. David Moir/Bravo via Getty Images)

She concluded her video thanking both crews on both shows for their hard work.

“I am so excited that you guys have acknowledged both my shows, and especially Taste the Nation which as you know is just my baby and I want to thank everybody on both crews who helped me put those shows on,” she said. “Thank you so, so much.”

Lakshmi announced last month on Instagram that she would be leaving Top Chef after 17 years on the show and 19 seasons. She started her tenure on the show after Katie Lee Biegel left the show.

"After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave Top Chef,” the host and judge wrote on Instagram at the time. “Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and executive producer, I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show."

“I feel it’s time to move on and make space for Taste the Nation, my books and other creative pursuits," Lakshmi added of her award-winning series, now in its second season.

Kristen Kish, a Top Chef favorite who won in season 10, was announced as the show’s new host this week. She will join judges Gail Simmons and Tom Colicchio in the upcoming season as they watch chefs from around the country battle it out in Wisconsin.