Stars React to Their 2023 Emmy Nominations: 'Living Out My Dreams'

The nominees for the 2023 Emmy Awards are here!

The Television Academy announced the nominees for the 75th annual awards ceremony on Wednesday. Shortly after the nominations, many of those who heard their names called shared their responses to the exciting news.

Keep refreshing throughout the day on Wednesday as the reactions continue to roll in!

Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary scored big with this year's nominations!

Janelle James received a nomination for outstanding supporting actress for her performance as Principal Ava Colman. She told PEOPLE she was expressing solidarity with the Writer's Guild America and SAG-AFTRA while accepting the honor.

“I am so honored to be recognized along with the other talented nominees by the Television Academy," she shared. "Living out my dreams of making a living in the arts and sharing the gift of laughter is made that much sweeter working alongside my Abbott cast mates and the fantastic writers and crew on the show. Solidarity with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, both of which I am a proud member.”

Taraji P. Henson, nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series, described her experience working on Abbott Elementary as "simple" and "pure joy" in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

“As a fan of the show, working on Abbott Elementary was simple, pure joy," she said of her fourth Emmy nomination. "I had no idea that this type of recognition would even be a possibility doing something so fun! Thank you to Quinta [Brunson] for inviting me to play such a delicious role. This is just an absolute honor! ”

ABC

Andor

Andor blasted through eight nominations!

Tony Gilroy, the series' head writer, executive producer and show runner, claimed he was "thrilled" to be honored at this year's Emmys.

“It’s been two months since I’ve cracked open this laptop so forgive me if I drift into cliché, but 8 nominations? I’m thrilled," he told PEOPLE. "Obviously, some big thanks are in order – first of all to the voters and audience who picked up on our show and have made the past 10 months the most affirming I can remember.

"Thanks to our entire ANDOR community – and it’s a big one – for bringing this thing alive, keeping it rolling through COVID, and challenging each other to reach every day for something special. Congrats to all our nominees," Gilroy added. "I’d be remiss to not include a final shout out to the WGA and SAG for standing firm and making such huge sacrifices to preserve our incredible industry.”

Beef

Beef received a total of 13 nominations!

Actress and executive producer Ali Wong celebrated her nomination for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie and reflected on her accomplishments. The Netflix series was also nominated for outstanding limited or anthology series.

“This is a real honor and something I never expected would happen," she explained to PEOPLE. "I wish my father was alive to experience this moment with me. Much love to Sonny (aka Lee Sung Jin) and the entire Beef family who gave their everything to make such a special show.”

Joining his fellow castmates, Young Mazino received his first nomination for supporting actor in a limited series for his performance as Paul Cho.

He said in a statement shared to PEOPLE: “What an honor to be nominated alongside exceptionally talented actors. Thank you so so much to everyone who voted, and to the Beef team that gave me an opportunity to work on something so special. Thank you to my PR team for all their support thus far, and also Sonny..thanks for simply changing my life with Beef!”

Courtesy of Netflix

Better Call Saul

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Bob Odenkirk expressed his gratitude for his nomination for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for Better Call Saul.

“I’m thrilled and honored the role of Jimmy/Saul was the role of a lifetime and all I could do was try to make the most of it every single day," he gushed. "I’d have to say I feel this is an appreciation of the whole cast and crew as well because everyone around me made me better in this role.

Odenkirk continued, "Thanks to AMC and the two masterminds Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould for writing a masterpiece for all of us. I’m thrilled that my friend Rhea Seehorn was also nominated. This is a wonderful thing to share as we close the book on these rich characters and this wonderful effort we did together.”

Black Bird

Black Bird's Paul Walter Hauser celebrated his nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for his performance and hilariously promised his wife he would no longer be undertaking roles involving serial killers.

“I’m super honored to be nominated for an Emmy Award," he shared with PEOPLE. "Black Bird is the result of an indefatigable crew, 3 visionary directors, the support of the storytelling giant that is AppleTV+ and Dennis Lehane’s mastery in capturing life in all its forms. Taron, you’re a brilliant actor, a kind generous spirit, and I sincerely treasure our time on and offscreen.

He added, "Thank you to the Television Academy, my teams at CAA, Artists First, The Lede Company, Dunham, Engelman, Petix, DDP, Sean M and most of all - my beautiful, patient, forgiving wife Amy. No more serial killer roles, babe. Jury Duty Season 2? The Bear Season 3? Fingers crossed. Long live Ray Liotta."

Courtesy of Apple

On the behalf of her father Ray Liotta, Karsen Liotta shared her gratitude for the late actor's nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie.

“I am so grateful to the members of the Television Academy for honoring my Dad with this nomination. He was so incredibly proud of his performance in Black Bird, and it would mean the world to him to be nominated alongside Taron and Paul,” she gushed to PEOPLE.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story scored a total of 13 nominations!

Evans Peters received a nod for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for his performance as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. In a statement to PEOPLE, he thanked his "awe-inspiring cast-mates" and "courageous and irreplaceable writers."

“Thank you to the Television Academy for this honor," Peters gushed. "I feel incredibly grateful to be recognized alongside my fellow nominees and awe-inspiring cast-mates Niecy Nash-Betts and Richard Jenkins.

He continued, "Congratulations to our brilliant directors Paris Barclay and Carl Franklin on their nominations, as well as to our entire cast and crew who worked tirelessly on Monster. I feel beyond grateful to Ryan Murphy for his unbending support, to all our courageous and irreplaceable writers, and to all our pre and post production teams. Thank you!!!”

Courtesy Of Netflix

Daisy Jones and the Six

Daisy Jones and the Six star Riley Keough called her first Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie "wonderful" while also celebrating her cast and crew.

“This is truly the most amazing surprise!" she gushed to PEOPLE. "I feel so lucky to have been a part of Daisy Jones & the Six and to work alongside my amazing cast mates and the entire crew. I am thankful to the Academy for receiving this wonderful nomination and to be recognized alongside the other hugely talented women on TV. And I am thrilled for my castmates who also got recognized! Thank you to Hello Sunshine, Amazon, and thank you to the Academy.”



Fleishman Is In Trouble

Lizzy Caplan is celebrating her Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie in Fleishman is in Trouble.

“I’ve been so blown away by the glut of incredible female performances this year, that even if twenty people were nominated, it would feel like twenty more equally deserving women were snubbed," she gushed to PEOPLE. "So thank you so much for this very lovely and truly unexpected shock. And mainly thank you to Taffy, for creating something so gorgeous. I’m just grateful I got to do this thing with everybody who was involved. Making Fleishman was an absolute joy. That was the cake, this is the icing.”

Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building is unsuprisingly going to the Emmys!

Nathan Lane, who was nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series, thanked his cast and crew for being "such great company" while filming Only Murders in the Building.

“I’m just feeling very grateful today and honored to be in such great company," he told PEOPLE. "As always I’m so thankful to John Hoffman and all the writers and producers, cast and crew of Only Murders in the Building, especially Steve, Selena and most importantly for me, Marty and James Caverley, two of the best scene partners you could ask for. Congrats to one and all.”

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Poker Face

Poker Face reeled in four nominations this year.

In a statement shared to PEOPLE, Judith Light shared her reaction to being nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series.

“I am beyond grateful to all my peers in the Television Academy for this very special honor," she wrote. "This would not have happened without the brilliant S. Epatha Merkerson, my 'partner in crime,' Lucky McKee, our director, Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne and of course the team at Peacock. And last, but never least, infinite gratitude to our writers, Charlie Peppers and Wyatt Cain. It was the power of their script that made this truly possible! As we all know, it starts with the writing.”

Succession

Succession overtook the competition with the most nods this year -- 27!

Alan Ruck celebrated his first ever nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his performance as Connor Roy. In statement to PEOPLE, he revealed that his Emmy nom made his time on the HBO show "all the more gratifying."

"Thank you to the Television Academy for sending us off in such style," Ruck wrote. "I've said this many times, but I waited for a show like Succession to come along for my entire career, so to receive my first Emmy nomination for this particular project makes this all the more gratifying."

He continued, "To be in the orbit of Jesse Armstrong, Mark Mylod and the best writers, directors, designers and crew on the planet has been an extraordinary experience. I share this with everyone behind the camera, and of course with my onscreen family, some of the most incredible actors I've ever worked with. I send a special thank you to Justine Lupe, my awesome scene partner and dear friend who I got to spend so much time with on this crazy ride. Looking forward to getting together with everyone, and in the meantime I stand in solidarity with my fellow actors, our writer colleagues and all during this critical moment for our industry."

HBO

In addition to Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen commemorated his nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series.

He told PEOPLE, “I’m just delighted, and especially delighted to be in such wonderful company! We are of course nothing without our writers — thanks as always to Jesse and the gang… ‘buckle up, f---leheads!’”

Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso dominated the nominations within the comedy series with a whopping 21 nods!

Brett Goldstein, who was nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series, called the honor "nuts" and admitted he was "moved as f---."

"Ahhhhhhhh f--- yeah! This is amazing!" he declared in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "To be nominated once is insanity, twice is nuts but for this to be a hat trick feels silly and proof that we live in a simulation. It makes me feel incredibly lucky, especially when it’s in the company of genuine acting legends."

He continued, "What an incredible list to be on and, at long last, it is wonderful to see my fit friend and extraordinary talent Phil Dunster be added to that list. Thanks as always to Jason, Bill, Brendan and Joe Kelly for inviting me onboard. I’m nothing without them and my fellow Greyhounds. What a ride this whole Lasso train has been, filled with magic. Thank you to the Television Academy for making life a dream. I’m moved as f---."

AppleTV+

Nominated for outstanding supporting actress, Juno Temple shared that "words truly can't describe" the "magical moment" of being honored at this year's Emmys.

“To be nominated for an Emmy is absolutely mind-blowing, but to be nominated alongside some of my favorite people in the world - Hannah, Phil, Brett and Jason - words truly can’t describe this magical moment," she told PEOPLE. "It’s been an absolute joy bringing Keeley Jones to life. Thank you to the Ted Lasso cast, writers and crew for making this adventure unforgettable in every way. I’m so deeply honored and grateful. AFC Richmond forever!”

The Crown

Elizabeth Debicki called her nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a drama for her role as Princess Diana in The Crown, "an absolute honor"

“Playing this role has been the greatest privilege of my acting life," she gushed in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "It is an absolute honor to be nominated for this season of The Crown and I am so humbled to be recognized amongst this group of incredible women and their staggeringly excellent work. Thank you to the Television Academy for this meaningful acknowledgement - I am so grateful.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel went out with a bang with 13 total nominations including outstanding comedy series for it's final season!

Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, Rachel Brosnahan thanked the "village" that made the success of the Amazon Prime Video series possible and celebrated her "one last hoorah."

“This is the sweetest cherry on top of this marvelous 5 season sundae," she told PEOPLE. Thank you to the Academy for the love for our final season. Thank you to the village that made it possible. We’re so grateful to be invited back to the party for one last hoorah.”



Philippe Antonello/Prime Video

The Last of Us

HBO's The Last of Us received a whopping 24 nominations for this year's Emmy Awards!

Bella Ramsey scored her first Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actress in a drama series! Among the slew of cast and crew she thanked in her statement to PEOPLE, she added a special nod to her "best sidekick ever" Pedro Pascal.

“I’m so happy for the entire team and immensely proud of this show and everyone involved," she gushed. "I’m especially proud of my friend Keivonn Woodard (his first job and first nomination), my brain soul mate Craig Mazin, and my rock and the best sidekick ever… Pedro Pascal. It was the best year of my life shooting The Last of Us so to be given this recognition alongside other phenomenal performers makes my little heart feel very big, thank you."

Nick Offerman, nominated for outstanding guest actor in a drama series, thanked the network and his cast members in a statement shared to PEOPLE. “I am powerfully grateful to be in this wagon of HBO artists celebrating inclusivity, DIY, fidelity and strawberries,” he said.

Alongside her Offerman, Storm Reid celebrated her first nomination for outstanding guest actress in a drama series and thanked the cast and crew for "believing in my talent."

“I feel extremely blessed and truly honored to be nominated among these incredible actors," she told PEOPLE. "The experience of taping my episode of THE LAST OF US was nothing short of a dream. Thank you to Craig Mazin for believing in my talent and seeing me as Riley. Sending all my congratulations to Bella, Pedro, the full cast and crew, and everyone nominated today.”

Murray Bartlett also shared that he was "over the moon" with his nomination for outstanding guest actor in a drama series.

“Thank you to the Television Academy for this double nomination! What?! I’m absolutely over the moon!!" he wrote, and noted his second nomination for his performance in Welcome to Chippendales. "It was total joy to be part of The Last of Us and Welcome to Chippendales, and I’m thrilled that so many of my colleagues on both of these shows have also been recognized for their brilliant work. Thank you! Thank you!”

The White Lotus

The White Lotus received their fair share of Emmy nods this year!

Will Sharpe, who was nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series, called the honor "bananas" while celebrating his first Emmy nod.

“Well this is bananas," he told PEOPLE. "I’m so grateful to have been a part of this show and to have worked with so many incredible people. It’s frankly surreal to be recognised alongside such brilliant cast mates and other extraordinary performers, but I am over the moon!”

hbo

Alongside Sharpe, Simona Tabasco was also nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for the first time and called the nod a "dream come true."

“I am completely overwhelmed with gratitude at this morning’s nomination," she gushed to PEOPLE. "Being a part of The White Lotus and getting to work with Mike White, David Bernard, HBO and the entire cast and crew was the opportunity of a lifetime, and this year has been a dream come true. Thank you to the Television Academy for this unbelievable honor. Congratulations to all my fellow nominees whose work I have been constantly inspired by from afar. From my heart: Thank you, Thank you, Thank you!”

Michael Imperioli added of his nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series, “This was a dream gig on every level. Forever grateful to Mike White, HBO and all my brilliant collaborators."

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

In addition to the cast's performance awards, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story was nominated for outstanding television movie, outstanding original music and lyrics, outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie.

Weird Al Yankovic himself reflected on the success of his biopic series in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I’d be able to say, 'Hey, Daniel Radcliffe just got an Emmy nomination for playing me in a movie!'" he joked before extending his gratitude. "But here we are. I’m enormously thrilled and incredibly grateful. Our movie basically pokes fun at all those awards-bait biopics, so it was both ironic and mind-blowing to wake up this morning with eight nominations! Thanks, Television Academy!”

Welcome to Wrexham

Welcome to Wrexham scored a few goals with six total Emmy nominations!

In a joint statement from Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney shared with PEOPLE, show creators thanked the people of Wrexham for allowing them to share their stories.

“The story of Wrexham has resonated with millions of people because you don’t have to be Welsh or a football fan to be moved by this town," they wrote. "We are so grateful for today’s 6 Emmy nominations and are continuously honored the people of Wrexham allow us to tell their tale. Diolch! Cymru am byth!”



Patrick McElhenney / Â©FX / Courtesy Everett

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 75th Emmy Awards are currently scheduled to be broadcast live Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.

