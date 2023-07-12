Emmys 2023: ‘Jeopardy!’ Hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings Will Face Off in New Category

What is... a little friendly competition?

The Television Academy announced its nominees for the 2023 Emmy Awards on Wednesday — and Jeopardy! cohosts Mayim Bialik, 47, and Ken Jennings, 49, are both nominated for Outstanding Game Show Host.

Other nominees in the category include Family Feud’s Steve Harvey, Password’s Keke Palmer and Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak.

This is a new category for the Primetime awards ceremony. Previously, it has been a part of the Daytime Emmy Awards instead.

Bialik and Jennings have served as dual Jeopardy! hosts since July 2022. They were preceded by Alex Trebek, who died in 2020 at the age of 80.

Ken Jennings. Eric McCandless via Getty Images

This is Jennings’ first Emmy nomination. Prior to hosting Jeopardy!, he was known for being the highest-earning contestant on the game show.

Bialik was nominated four times for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory. However, the acclaimed actress has yet to take home an Emmy.

Bialik walked off the set of Jeopardy! in May in support of the ongoing Writers' Guild of America Strike. In her absence, Jennings took over as the game show's sole host for the last week of season 39.

Mayim Bialik. Araya Doheny/Getty Images

The 75th Emmy Awards are currently scheduled to be broadcast live Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.

