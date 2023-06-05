Emmy Rossum Says She Loved Playing Tom Holland's Mom Despite Their Near 10-Year Age Gap

Emmy Rossum wasn't insulted when she was cast as the mother to Tom Holland's character in the new miniseries, The Crowded Room.

“It makes sense when I read the script," the 36-year-old actress told Entertainment Tonight at the show’s N.Y.C. premiere on Thursday, when discussing the near decade-long age gap between her and Holland, who turned 27 on June 1. (Rossum's birthday is in September).

The Crowded Room is executive produced by Holland, and follows Danny Sullivan (Holland), who is arrested after a 1979 shooting in N.Y.C. and interrogated by detective Rya Goodwin, played by Amanda Seyfried.

In the AppleTV+ show, Rossum plays Candy, Danny's mom. "Candy's a super young mom, she's almost a child in her own right when she becomes pregnant at age 16," Rossum explained to ET. "You watch as I age from 25 to 35, which is actually younger than I am now."



Rossum went on to tell the outlet she "fell in love with the relationship between mother and son” on the new show, and the “closeness and everything that they're grieving in later episodes”, and so wanted to play the part of Sullivan’s mom.

The Shameless star shares many scenes with the younger version of Holland’s character in the show, played by child actor Zachary Golinger of Quiet Place II fame, and said their experience filming together was “beautiful”.

"I was so taken with the series and really just loved all my scenes, especially with young Danny," Rossum said. "Our relationship was so beautiful and so I knew everything that we had that I had lost in the scenes with Tom. [It] was really fun."

Emmy Rossum shares 2-month-old son and daughter, 2, with husband Sam Esmail. Emmy Rossum/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rossum shared that she discovered she was pregnant on set of the series, and found playing a mom on the show “brought up a lot”, as a parent to her now 2-month old son and 2-year-old daughter, shared with her husband Sam Esmail.

"Finding out during our last couple episodes that I was pregnant with my son, who was born 8 weeks ago, it brings up a lot about our imperfections as people, the unrealistic expectations that we place on ourselves, and how we are really just a product of our own upbringings," Rossum said.

"I think the show has a lot to say about love and empathy and understanding of those who are different than we are."

Teasing what viewers can expect from The Crowded Room, Rossum promised "lots of twists and turns” to ET, adding: “It's really shocking and thought provoking and it really has a lot of pieces of the puzzle to put together."

The first three episodes of The Crowded Room will premiere June 9 on Apple TV+ with additional episodes airing Fridays through July.