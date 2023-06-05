Emmy Rossum Says She Loved Playing Tom Holland's Mom Despite Their Near 10-Year Age Gap

The 36-year-old actress stars in the new Apple TV+ series 'The Crowded Room' alongside Holland, 27, who plays her son

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 5, 2023 11:57 AM
Emmy Rossum, Tom Holland
Emmy Rossum and Tom Holland. Photo:

John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock, Cindy Ord/WireImage

Emmy Rossum wasn't insulted when she was cast as the mother to Tom Holland's character in the new miniseries, The Crowded Room.

“It makes sense when I read the script," the 36-year-old actress told Entertainment Tonight at the show’s N.Y.C. premiere on Thursday, when discussing the near decade-long age gap between her and Holland, who turned 27 on June 1. (Rossum's birthday is in September).

The Crowded Room is executive produced by Holland, and follows Danny Sullivan (Holland), who is arrested after a 1979 shooting in N.Y.C. and interrogated by detective Rya Goodwin, played by Amanda Seyfried.

In the AppleTV+ show, Rossum plays Candy, Danny's mom. "Candy's a super young mom, she's almost a child in her own right when she becomes pregnant at age 16," Rossum explained to ET. "You watch as I age from 25 to 35, which is actually younger than I am now."

Rossum went on to tell the outlet she "fell in love with the relationship between mother and son” on the new show, and the “closeness and everything that they're grieving in later episodes”, and so wanted to play the part of Sullivan’s mom.

The Shameless star shares many scenes with the younger version of Holland’s character in the show, played by child actor Zachary Golinger of Quiet Place II fame, and said their experience filming together was “beautiful”.

"I was so taken with the series and really just loved all my scenes, especially with young Danny," Rossum said. "Our relationship was so beautiful and so I knew everything that we had that I had lost in the scenes with Tom. [It] was really fun."

Emmy Rossum's Daughter Holds Her Baby Brother in Sweet First Photo of the Siblings
Emmy Rossum shares 2-month-old son and daughter, 2, with husband Sam Esmail. Emmy Rossum/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rossum shared that she discovered she was pregnant on set of the series, and found playing a mom on the show “brought up a lot”, as a parent to her now 2-month old son and 2-year-old daughter, shared with her husband Sam Esmail.

"Finding out during our last couple episodes that I was pregnant with my son, who was born 8 weeks ago, it brings up a lot about our imperfections as people, the unrealistic expectations that we place on ourselves, and how we are really just a product of our own upbringings," Rossum said. 

"I think the show has a lot to say about love and empathy and understanding of those who are different than we are."

Teasing what viewers can expect from The Crowded Room, Rossum promised "lots of twists and turns” to ET, adding: “It's really shocking and thought provoking and it really has a lot of pieces of the puzzle to put together."

The first three episodes of The Crowded Room will premiere June 9 on Apple TV+ with additional episodes airing Fridays through July.

Related Articles
Jinger Duggar Vuolo on Feeling Strong Enough to Speak on Her Experiences: Grateful for the Freedom
Jinger Duggar Vuolo on Feeling 'Strong Enough' to Speak on Her Experiences: 'Grateful' for the 'Freedom'
Shannon Beador
'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Reunites with Ex-Husband David: 'Never Know Who You're Going to Run Into'
Evan Handler Kim Catrall
Evan Handler Calls Kim Cattrall's 'AJLT' Cameo 'Great,' Even If She Had 'No Contact with Anybody' (Exclusive)
Olivia Plath Says Watching 'Shiny Happy People' Was 'Triggering:' 'That Was My Life'
Olivia Plath Says New Duggar Family Docuseries Was 'Triggering to Watch': 'That Was My Life'
Lily-Rose Depp Is 'in Love' with The Weeknd in Grinding and Stripper-Filled Trailer for 'The Idol'
Lily-Rose Depp Admits She Sometimes Had to 'Steer Clear' of The Weeknd While Filming 'The Idol'
Ted Danson Was a 'Mess' as 'Cheers' Ended: 'If I Had Not Gotten It Together I Would Never Have Met My Wife'
Ted Danson Was a 'Mess' as 'Cheers' Ended, But It Led to Him Reconnecting with Wife Mary Steenburgen
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attend an evening "From The Heart" hosted by The John Ritter Foundation
Kaley Cuoco Says She and Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey 'Would Love' to Work Together on a Future Project
Tyler James Williams accepts the Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series â Musical-Comedy or Drama award for "Abbott Elementary" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
'Abbott Elementary' Star Tyler James Williams Says He's in a 'F--- It' Phase of His Career
STARS ON MARS: Tom Schwartz in STARS ON MARS premiering June 5Ã¢ÂÂth (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Brook Rushton/FOX. ÃÂ©2023 FOX Media LLC.
Tom Schwartz Blasted Off for 'Stars on Mars' in the Thick of the Scandoval: 'I Needed a Break from Reality'
Mark Paul Gossellaar, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkeley
'Saved by the Bell' Stars Mario Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Elizabeth Berkley to Reunite at 90s Con Tampa
Amy Duggar King Shares the 'Beautiful' Moment from the Day of Grandma Duggar's Funeral
Amy Duggar King Says She Feels She's 'Condoning' Abuse If She Doesn't Speak Out Against Her Family
SEX AND THE CITY Rollout, Tituss Burgess
Tituss Burgess Says 'Sex and the City' Helped 'Generate a Conversation That Was Long Overdue' About LGBTQ+ Community
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wRyHnzFn4HM The Idol | Official Teaser | HBO
'The Idol' PEOPLE Review: HBO's Controversial New Series Is a Mess
The View
Joy Behar Tells 'View' Co-Host Sara Haines to 'Shut Up' During Jokey Back-and-Forth on Platonic Friendships
Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party
Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton's Relationship Is Still 'Not Great' but Kyle Hopes to 'Come Back Together'
Jason Segel
Jason Segel Admits He Was 'Really Unhappy' While Filming How I Met Your Mother's Later Seasons