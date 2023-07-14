Emmy Nominations for Netflix' Dahmer Series Amount to 'Further Trauma' for Victims' Families: Attorney

"Awarding Emmys to shows like the Jeffrey Dahmer series contributes to glamorizing or desensitizing violence," Thomas M. Jacobson said in a statement to PEOPLE

By Hilary Shenfeld
Published on July 14, 2023 04:27PM EDT
Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. (L to R) Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer, Molly Ringwald as Shari, Richard Jenkins as Lionel Dahmer in episode 108 of Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer. Photo: Courtesy Of Netflix

The former attorney representing relatives of some victims of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer is slamming the fact that the Netflix series got 13 Emmy nominations, saying the honors glorify the murderer and further traumatizing families of victims.

"Awarding Emmys to shows like the Jeffrey Dahmer series contributes to glamorizing or desensitizing violence and crime in society," Thomas M. Jacobson said in a statement to PEOPLE.

On Wednesday, the Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, earned 13 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie for Evan Peters, who played Dahmer; Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie for Richard Jenkins; and a supporting actress nod for Niecy Nash-Betts. The show was also nominated for best Outstanding Limited Series.

Jacobson, now retired, was the Milwaukee, Wisc., attorney for eight of the Dahmer victims' families in the 1990s, filing lawsuits to prevent Dahmer or his estate from benefiting from the killings. Dahmer raped, murdered and dismembered at least 17 men and boys in Milwaukee between 1978 and 1991, engaging in cannibalism and necrophilia with some.

"The 13 Emmy Nominations and continued pomp and circumstance surrounding the Dahmer series glorify and romanticizes the monster's actions and motivations resulting in further trauma for the victims' families," he said.

He also criticized the show, created by Ryan Murphy, for allegedly not getting the participation or consent of the families beforehand, which "further exploited and exacerbated the emotional burden they already carry," he said.

Murphy has disputed the accusation that the production team did not try to contact the families. He said they reached out to 20 family members and friends but no one responded.Some relatives have taken issue with the series.

Shirley Hughes, the mother of Dahmer victim Tony Hughes, told The Guardian last year that the show's depiction of her son's death and its aftermath "didn't happen" how it is shown on screen.

Eric Perry, a cousin of Dahmer victim Errol Lindsey, tweeted in 2022 that the series was "retraumatizing" his family and that they had not been notified about the project, writing, "My family found out when everyone else did."

Lindsey's daughter, Tatiana Banks, who was born six months after her father's murder, said the show triggered nightmares for her.

"Honestly ever since that show's been on I haven't been able to sleep," she told Insider in 2022.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Lindsey's sister, Rita Isbell, also told Insider last year the portrayal of her in the streaming series "bothered me," and "brought back all the emotions I was feeling back then."

Jacobson said "cloning" Isbell in the production and awarding actors for their performances "could be seen as a form of sensationalism exploiting the suffering of victims and their families for entertainment."

Jacobson, who in 1996 got about $420,000 for 11 of the families from a Milwaukee civic group who bought items at Dahmer's estate sale in order to destroy them, according to The New York Times, has not been in touch with his former clients since then, he said.

But he still has deep feelings about the issue.

"I still feel strongly that the victims of violent crime, they get exploited," he tells PEOPLE. "All the emphasis is on the murderer and no one cares about the victims."

A representative for the Netflix series did not respond to a request for comment.

Related Articles
Steven Yeun as Danny, Ali Wong as Amy in episode 107 of Beef
Stars React to Their 2023 Emmy Nominations: 'Living Out My Dreams'
TRIAL OF BROTHERS LYLE & ERIK MENENDEZ, PARRICIDES
Ryan Murphy's 'Monster' Season 2 on Netflix Will Ask 'What Happened?' in the Menéndez Brothers' Murders
Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in episode 105 of Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Jeffrey Dahmer Victim's Cousin Says Netflix's 'Monster' Is 'Retraumatizing' Family: 'For What?'
Errol Lindsey
'I See Jeffrey Dahmer in My Sleep': Daughter of Victim Says She Has Nightmares Since Series
Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in episode 105 of Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer Series Brings Back Painful Memories for Milwaukee's LGBTQ, Black Communities
Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in episode 108 of Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Mother of Dahmer Victim Speaks Out About Netflix Drama 'Monster' : 'It Didn't Happen Like That'
Gone Girl (2014) Rosamund Pike and Ben Affleck
The 40 Best Psychological Thrillers to Stream Now
Ryan Murphy
Ryan Murphy Says Loved Ones of Jeffrey Dahmer's Victims Never Responded to Netflix Series Requests
Simone Biles arrives at the 6th Annual InStyle Awards on November 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic,); Jeffrey Dahmer mughsot in August 1982 . (Photo by Bureau of Prisons/Getty Images)
Simone Biles Urges People Going as Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween to Put 'Costumes Back in the Closet'
Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. (L to R) Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer, Molly Ringwald as Shari, Richard Jenkins as Lionel Dahmer in episode 108 of Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
'Dahmer' Tops Season 2 of 'Bridgerton' to Become Netflix's Second-Most Popular English-Language Show
MILWAUKEE, WI - AUGUST 6: Suspected serial killer Jeffrey L. Dahmer enters the courtroom of judge Jeffrey A. Wagner 06 August 1991. Dahmer has been charged with eight additional counts of first-degree murder, bringing the number of homicides he is charged with to 12. The judge increased Dahmer's bail to five million dollars. He was sentenced to fifteen consecutive life terms or a total of 957 years in prison. Dahmer was killed by a fellow prisoner, Christopher Scarver, 28 November 1994 at Columbia Correctional Institution, Portage, Wisconsin. (FILM) (Photo credit should read EUGENE GARCIA/AFP via Getty Images); Kesha's Mom on Jeffrey Dahmer Lyric in Song Cannibal. https://www.tiktok.com/@pebesebert/video/7149919821059099947?_r=1&_t=8WBErnwLYZH&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7149919821059099947.
Kesha's Mom Addresses Controversial Jeffrey Dahmer 'Cannibal' Lyric in Wake of Netflix Series
Squid Game
'Squid Game: The Challenge' Controversy: All About Netflix's Real-Life Competition Series
Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York
The Best True Crime Documentaries to Stream Now
Sweet Magnolias
The Best Original Series on Netflix to Stream Now
Tracy Edwards, 32, escaped from Jeffrey Dahmer's apartment last in Milwaukee with a handcuff dangling from one wrist. Edwards, a father of six, flagged down police officers who entered the residence and found parts of 11 bodies in Dahmer's apartment. Edwards met Dahmer at a shopping mall prior to agreeing to Dahmer's invitation to come over to drink beer Crime US Dead 1991, Milwaukee, USA
He Got Away From Jeffrey Dahmer. But Tracy Edwards Couldn't Escape the Trauma, His Attorney Says
Evan Peters
Evan Peters Thanks Kate Winslet for 'Being Kate Winslet' After Supporting Actor Win at 2021 Emmys