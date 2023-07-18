Emma Watson Watched Wimbledon in the Lightweight Pants You Can Wear All Summer — Get a Pair Starting at $20

Katie Holmes and Jennifer Lawrence wear the breezy style, too

Published on July 18, 2023 05:00PM EDT

If you didn’t catch the Wimbledon Men’s Final this year, you missed some magic on the court. Even everyone’s favorite witch — Hermione Granger — was there to witness some seriously spellbinding shots first-hand.

The real-life Hermione, Emma Watson, attended the epic tennis match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic in London on Sunday. The Harry Potter star dressed for the occasion at the fanciest of the Grand Slams, wearing a sleeveless white blouse, matching pumps, a straw hat, and salmon linen trousers.

Not only was Watson’s outfit fitting for the tournament attended by royalty, but it was totally summer-ready, too. The Little Women actress’ pants are a warm weather staple. Linen is one of the most lightweight fabrics you can wear in the summer, and the loose fit keeps things breezy. If you don’t have a pair of linen pants in your wardrobe yet, now’s the time to scoop one up. Below, shop linen pants you’ll wear on repeat this season, starting at $20.

Linen Pants Inspired by Emma Watson

Watson is far from the only celeb embracing breathable bottoms this summer. Katie Holmes, Jennifer Lawrence, and Sandra Bullock have all been spotted wearing them, too. Just last week, Kate Hudson biked around England in billowy white bottoms. So, clearly, the comfy style is versatile for many activities, from traveling to running errands.

Vansha High-Waisted Wide-Leg Linen Pants, $20

Amazon Vansha Women Summer High Waisted Cotton Linen Palazzo Pants

Amazon

More than 1,300 Amazon shoppers have given these wide-leg linen pants a five-star rating so far, and reviewers deem them stylish, flattering, and comfortable. Buyers especially appreciate the stretchy waistband that fits comfortably around their stomach, and the pockets are an added bonus. Right now, the $50 linen pants are 60 percent off, ringing in at just $20.

Anrabess Drawstring Linen Pants, $31

Amazon ANRABESS Women's Linen Pants

Amazon

If you like a drawstring waist for a more secure fit, these linen pants fit the bill. The wide-leg silhouette keeps air flowing through on hot summer days. We can see ourselves wearing these over swimsuits to the beach and with tank tops for brunch. You might want to scoop up a few colors of the 11 available while these breezy bottoms are on sale for just $31.

Linen pants are a smart addition to every summer closet, so nab a few pairs while we’re in the thick of summer. Find more affordable linen pants below.

Abercrombie and Fitch Linen-Blend Ultra Wide-Leg Pant, $63

Abercrombie Linen-Blend Ultra Wide-Leg Pant

Abercrombie

Madewell Double-Gauze Drawstring Wide-Leg Pants, $52

Madewell Double-Gauze Drawstring Wide-Leg Pants

Madewell

Quince 100% European Linen Wide-Leg Pant, $40

Quince 100% European Linen Wide Leg Pant

Quince

Reformation Ethan Linen Pants, $178

Nordstrom Reformation Ethan Linen Pants

Nordstrom

