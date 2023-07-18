Lifestyle Style Emma Watson Watched Wimbledon in the Lightweight Pants You Can Wear All Summer — Get a Pair Starting at $20 Katie Holmes and Jennifer Lawrence wear the breezy style, too By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 18, 2023 05:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images If you didn’t catch the Wimbledon Men’s Final this year, you missed some magic on the court. Even everyone’s favorite witch — Hermione Granger — was there to witness some seriously spellbinding shots first-hand. The real-life Hermione, Emma Watson, attended the epic tennis match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic in London on Sunday. The Harry Potter star dressed for the occasion at the fanciest of the Grand Slams, wearing a sleeveless white blouse, matching pumps, a straw hat, and salmon linen trousers. Getty Images Not only was Watson’s outfit fitting for the tournament attended by royalty, but it was totally summer-ready, too. The Little Women actress’ pants are a warm weather staple. Linen is one of the most lightweight fabrics you can wear in the summer, and the loose fit keeps things breezy. If you don’t have a pair of linen pants in your wardrobe yet, now’s the time to scoop one up. Below, shop linen pants you’ll wear on repeat this season, starting at $20. Linen Pants Inspired by Emma Watson Vansha High-Waisted Wide-Leg Linen Pants, $19.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Anrabess Drawstring Linen Pants, $30.59 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com Abercrombie and Fitch Linen-Blend Ultra Wide-Leg Pant, $63 (orig. $90); abercrombie.com Madewell Double-Gauze Drawstring Wide-Leg Pants, $52.12 with code SUNDAZE (orig. $69.50); madewell.com Quince 100% European Linen Wide-Leg Pant, $39.90; quince.com Reformation Ethan Linen Pants, $178; nordstrom.com Kate Hudson Biked Around England in the Summer Pant Trend Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing Watson is far from the only celeb embracing breathable bottoms this summer. Katie Holmes, Jennifer Lawrence, and Sandra Bullock have all been spotted wearing them, too. Just last week, Kate Hudson biked around England in billowy white bottoms. So, clearly, the comfy style is versatile for many activities, from traveling to running errands. Vansha High-Waisted Wide-Leg Linen Pants, $20 Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $20 More than 1,300 Amazon shoppers have given these wide-leg linen pants a five-star rating so far, and reviewers deem them stylish, flattering, and comfortable. Buyers especially appreciate the stretchy waistband that fits comfortably around their stomach, and the pockets are an added bonus. Right now, the $50 linen pants are 60 percent off, ringing in at just $20. Anrabess Drawstring Linen Pants, $31 Amazon Buy on Amazon $36 $31 If you like a drawstring waist for a more secure fit, these linen pants fit the bill. The wide-leg silhouette keeps air flowing through on hot summer days. We can see ourselves wearing these over swimsuits to the beach and with tank tops for brunch. You might want to scoop up a few colors of the 11 available while these breezy bottoms are on sale for just $31. Linen pants are a smart addition to every summer closet, so nab a few pairs while we’re in the thick of summer. Find more affordable linen pants below. Abercrombie and Fitch Linen-Blend Ultra Wide-Leg Pant, $63 Abercrombie Buy on Abercrombie.com $90 $63 Madewell Double-Gauze Drawstring Wide-Leg Pants, $52 Madewell Buy on Madewell.com $70 $52 Quince 100% European Linen Wide-Leg Pant, $40 Quince Buy on Quince.com $40 Reformation Ethan Linen Pants, $178 Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $178 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The Flattering Spanx Leggings Jennifer Garner and Kristen Bell Wear on Repeat Are on Sale Everywhere You Look Hot Sleepers Are 'Obsessed' with This Top-Rated Blanket That ‘Keeps You Cool All Night’ — and It's Just $22 Mindy Kaling Has ‘No Notes’ on This ‘Incredible’ $15 Body Cream