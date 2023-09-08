Emma Watson and Brother Alex Show Sibling Love on Soho House Awards Red Carpet – See the Photos!

The sibling duo were all smiles as they walked the red carpet at New York's DUMBO House on Thursday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023 01:00AM EDT
Emma Watson and Alex Watson
Emma Watson and Alex Watson on the 2nd Annual Soho House Awards’ Red Carpet. Photo:

Arturo Holmes/Getty

Emma Watson made her latest red carpet-experience a sibling moment!

The Harry Potter actress, 33, attended the Soho House Awards at New York's DUMBO House on Thursday alongside her brother, Alex Watson. The brother-sister duo smiled as they walked the red carpet together to attend the global hotel and private member clubs' second annual awards ceremony.

According to the Soho House website, the awards ceremony is held to "recognize and spotlight the incredible work of creative talents across our membership: from established icons to future stars, undiscovered changemakers and all of those in between."

Emma Watson and Alex Watson
Emma Watson and Alex Watson at The Soho House Awards.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty

"The awards act as a platform for everyone to be celebrated and championed equally for their work, career trajectories, and contributions to their respective industries," the website adds.

Emma attended the event dressed in a tan, low-cut dress with silver embellishments. Her brother wore a dark blue suit and a black T-shirt.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower star previously opened up about the close relationship she has with her sibling in an Instagram post in April, in which she credited him as someone who helped her "find the most challenging things, with time, incredibly funny."

Emma Watson and Alex Watson
Emma Watson and Alex Watson.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty

The post was written in honor of her 33rd birthday and found the actress reflecting on her growth since stepping away from the public eye.

"I felt really sad and really pissed off about a lot of things," she wrote in part of the emotional message. "I learned more about love and being a woman. It took me three years but I have finally figured out a daily practice and can actually keep it for more than a few days in a row."

Emma Watson
Emma Watson.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty

She elaborated on her feelings in an interview with The Financial Times in May, in which she shared she "felt a bit caged" prior to taking a break from acting.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn't have very much control over," she said. "To stand in front of a film and have every journalist be able to say, 'How does this align with your viewpoint?' It was very difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things where I didn't get to be involved in the process."

Related Articles
Supermodel Linda Evangelista seen arriving to Marc Jacob's book store Bookmarc in the West Village in New York City.
Supermodel Linda Evangelista Looks Chic in New York for her Book Signing at Marc Jacobs' Bookstore
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spotted leaving their New York City hotel this morning
Some Like It Hot! Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Step Out in Black Furry Headgear Amid NYC Heat Advisory
Misty Copeland attends the Breitling x Charlize Theron Navitimer "For The Journey" Launch on September 06, 2023 in New York City.
Misty Copeland Credits Prince for Her Biggest Fashion Successes and Faux Pas: ‘A Little Overwhelming’ (Exclusive)
Lila Moss and Julia Fox - Victorias Secret Celebrates The Tour
10 Models Who Wore Their Angel Wings on the Victoria's Secret World Tour Pink Carpet
Pamela Anderson attends as Pandora Celebrates Lab Grown Diamonds With A New Diamond District on September 06, 2023 in New York City.
Pamela Anderson Plans to Sell 'All' Her Old Clothes — Be on the Lookout for Her 'Baywatch' Suit (Exclusive)
Lourdes Leon
Lourdes Leon Wore Nipple-Baring See-Through Mini Dress to Victoria's Secret World Tour Event
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Charlize Theron attends the grand opening of Breitling's Meatpacking boutique on September 06, 2023 in New York City.
Charlize Theron Wears Gorgeous Pearl Embossed Top: 'Pearl's Night Out'
Jodie Turner Smith and Joshua Jackson attends J.Crew Celebrates 40 Years of American Style, Pier 17, NYC, Manhattan, New York, United States - 05 Sep 2023
New York Fashion Week Begins: All the Stars at the First Two Nights of Parties
Sophia Bush rewears wedding party dress to Beyonce concert
Sophia Bush Rewears One of Her Wedding Dresses at Beyoncé Concert Following Split from Grant Hughes
Priyanka Chopra on the red carpet at the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 event at The Manhattan Center on September 6, 2023 in New York, New York
Priyanka Chopra Flashes Her Lingerie Under Sheer Gown at Victoria’s Secret World Tour Event
Justin and Hailey Bieber leave hand in hand after dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood.
Justin and Hailey Bieber Step Out in Coordinating Date-Night Looks After Their Couple Style Becomes Viral Meme
ulia Fox attends the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell runway show at Cipriani 25 Broadway on September 05, 2023
Julia Fox Narrowly Avoids a Nip Slip as She Wears Her Most Naked Look Yet
Jodie Turner Smith and Joshua Jackson attends J.Crew Celebrates 40 Years of American Style, Pier 17, NYC, Manhattan, New York, United States - 05 Sep 2023
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Are Already New York Fashion Week's Hottest Couple
Irina Shayk walks home in New York City
Irina Shayk Wears Oversize Black Sweatshirt and Boots in 95-Degree New York City
Naomi Campbell attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023
Why Supermodel Naomi Campbell Says She Was 'Nervous' to Take the Runway at NYFW (Exclusive)
Halle Bailey Pandora Celebrates Lab-Grown Diamonds with a New Diamond District, New York, USA - 06 Sep 2023
Halle Bailey Just Channeled Janet Jackson at New York Fashion Week: 'My Inspo Always' (Exclusive)