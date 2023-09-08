Emma Watson made her latest red carpet-experience a sibling moment!

The Harry Potter actress, 33, attended the Soho House Awards at New York's DUMBO House on Thursday alongside her brother, Alex Watson. The brother-sister duo smiled as they walked the red carpet together to attend the global hotel and private member clubs' second annual awards ceremony.

According to the Soho House website, the awards ceremony is held to "recognize and spotlight the incredible work of creative talents across our membership: from established icons to future stars, undiscovered changemakers and all of those in between."

Emma Watson and Alex Watson at The Soho House Awards. Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty

"The awards act as a platform for everyone to be celebrated and championed equally for their work, career trajectories, and contributions to their respective industries," the website adds.

Emma attended the event dressed in a tan, low-cut dress with silver embellishments. Her brother wore a dark blue suit and a black T-shirt.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower star previously opened up about the close relationship she has with her sibling in an Instagram post in April, in which she credited him as someone who helped her "find the most challenging things, with time, incredibly funny."

The post was written in honor of her 33rd birthday and found the actress reflecting on her growth since stepping away from the public eye.

"I felt really sad and really pissed off about a lot of things," she wrote in part of the emotional message. "I learned more about love and being a woman. It took me three years but I have finally figured out a daily practice and can actually keep it for more than a few days in a row."

She elaborated on her feelings in an interview with The Financial Times in May, in which she shared she "felt a bit caged" prior to taking a break from acting.

"The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn't have very much control over," she said. "To stand in front of a film and have every journalist be able to say, 'How does this align with your viewpoint?' It was very difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things where I didn't get to be involved in the process."

