Emma Thompson Nails the Barbiecore Trend in a Hot Pink Suit at Her First-Ever Fashion Show

Even Dame Emma Thompson is embracing Barbie summer!

The actress, 64, showed off her style with a hot pink suit at the Giorgio Armani Prive haute couture show in Paris on Tuesday, accompanied by her daughter, Gaia Wise, 23.

The pair laughed through their haute couture mother-daughter date and struck dramatic poses for the cameras.

The star-studded affair was Thompson’s first fashion show, and big names like Laura Dern, Kate Hudson, Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo joined her in the front row.

Swan Gallet/WWD

The Oscar winner paired her suit with simple gold jewelry, sleek sunglasses and a white flat shoe. Her daughter was also suited up in a light gray vest and trouser set, and the mother-daughter duo wore matching sunglasses with an attached dainty chain.

On attending her first fashion show, Thompson told Women’s Wear Daily, “I know, can you believe it? Incredible. But it’s not my world.”

“I love Armani, new inventions and you can be perfection,” she added.

Women’s Wear Daily also reported that Thompson climbed over the seats to hug fellow actress Hudson, and commented on how hot it was inside the tented area where the show was held.

Hudson had a dash of pink in her sleek look, as well, wearing a silky top and skirt set with an abstract pink and black pattern.

The Love Actually star has rocked a bold suit before, most recently wearing a pastel purple and relaxed-fitted suit with white sneakers at the premiere of her film What's Love Got to Do with It? in February.

The actress has also publicly spoken out about how her style and self-image have adapted with age in a 2022 essay for The Guardian. She wrote, “I'm grateful I can still get up a hill and I'm depressed about my thighs," staying true to her funny and light-hearted nature.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Thompson’s choice to suit up in pink comes with the growing trend favoring bold suits and tailored styles and the surge of pink looks ahead of the highly anticipated release of the Barbie movie.



The all-pink fashion trend, dubbed Barbiecore, has celebs from Lizzo to Sebastian Stan sporting all pink everything. The rosy aesthetic has become a fashion staple throughout 2022 since photos from the Barbie set became a viral sensation, but hotter hues of pink is the latest craze, as seen with Thompson’s bright suit.

The trend is only just heating up with the movie about the iconic doll set to hit theaters on July 21.