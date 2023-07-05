Emma Thompson Nails the Barbiecore Trend in a Hot Pink Suit at Her First-Ever Fashion Show

The actress wowed in a hot pink suit as she sat front row for the Giorgio Armani Prive couture show

By
Kaitlyn Huamani
Photo of Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She has previously worked at local independent newspapers and her student-led publication at the University of Southern California, where she serves as the editor of Arts, Culture and Entertainment and is obtaining a degree in journalism.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 5, 2023 01:17PM EDT
Emma Thompson attends the Giorgio Armani Priva Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023
Photo:

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Even Dame Emma Thompson is embracing Barbie summer!

The actress, 64, showed off her style with a hot pink suit at the Giorgio Armani Prive haute couture show in Paris on Tuesday, accompanied by her daughter, Gaia Wise, 23. 

The pair laughed through their haute couture mother-daughter date and struck dramatic poses for the cameras. 

The star-studded affair was Thompson’s first fashion show, and big names like Laura Dern, Kate Hudson, Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo joined her in the front row. 

Emma Thompson, Gaia Wise and Sydney Sweeney at the Giorgio Armani Prive Fall 2023 Couture Collection Runway Show on July 4, 2023

Swan Gallet/WWD

The Oscar winner paired her suit with simple gold jewelry, sleek sunglasses and a white flat shoe. Her daughter was also suited up in a light gray vest and trouser set, and the mother-daughter duo wore matching sunglasses with an attached dainty chain. 

On attending her first fashion show, Thompson told Women’s Wear Daily, “I know, can you believe it? Incredible. But it’s not my world.”

“I love Armani, new inventions and you can be perfection,” she added.

Women’s Wear Daily also reported that Thompson climbed over the seats to hug fellow actress Hudson, and commented on how hot it was inside the tented area where the show was held. 

Hudson had a dash of pink in her sleek look, as well, wearing a silky top and skirt set with an abstract pink and black pattern. 

The Love Actually star has rocked a bold suit before, most recently wearing a pastel purple and relaxed-fitted suit with white sneakers at the premiere of her film What's Love Got to Do with It? in February.

The actress has also publicly spoken out about how her style and self-image have adapted with age in a 2022 essay for The Guardian. She wrote, “I'm grateful I can still get up a hill and I'm depressed about my thighs," staying true to her funny and light-hearted nature. 

Emma Thompson attends the Giorgio Armani Priva Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Thompson’s choice to suit up in pink comes with the growing trend favoring bold suits and tailored styles and the surge of pink looks ahead of the highly anticipated release of the Barbie movie. 

The all-pink fashion trend, dubbed Barbiecore, has celebs from Lizzo to Sebastian Stan sporting all pink everything. The rosy aesthetic has become a fashion staple throughout 2022 since photos from the Barbie set became a viral sensation, but hotter hues of pink is the latest craze, as seen with Thompson’s bright suit.

The trend is only just heating up with the movie about the iconic doll set to hit theaters on July 21

Related Articles
Olivia Culpo Thanks Her âDamage Control Teamâ for Saving Her Broken Dress Before Her Engagement Party
Olivia Culpo Thanks Her ‘Damage Control Team’ for Saving Her Broken Dress Before Her Engagement Party
Natalie Portman attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Kaia gerber and Austin Butler coming out Costes in Paris
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Hold Hands on Restaurant Date Night in Paris
Demi Moore Poses with Pup and Jumps in Bright Bikini for Fourth of July: âDonât Forget Your SPFâ
Demi Moore Poses with Pup and Jumps in Bright Bikini for Fourth of July: ‘Don’t Forget Your SPF’
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson and Fiancé Danny Fujikawa Pose Together at Giorgio Armani Show During Paris Fashion Week
jen garner goggles
Jennifer Garner Wishes Fans a 'Happy Summer' While Modeling a Variety of Quirky Swim Goggles
Lupita Nyong'o attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023
Lupita Nyong'o Steps Out in Head-to-Toe Purple for Chanel Fashion Show in Paris
Simone Biles and Husband Shine in Summer Pastels: 'Celebrating Love Never Gets Old' it's about this photo
Simone Biles and Husband Jonathan Owens Shine in Summer Pastels: 'Celebrating Love Never Gets Old'
Kristen Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari Embodies 'Malibu Style' Wearing White Bikini During the Day and LBD for a Night Out
Actress Margot Robbie attends the Seoul Premiere of "Barbie" on July 02, 2023 in Seoul, Day to Night Barbie 1985
Margot Robbie Keeps Dressing Like an Actual Barbie Doll — and Fans Can't Get Enough
Cardi B attends the Schiaparelli Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2023
Cardi B Makes High-Fashion Appearance at Paris Fashion Show Amid Drama with Husband Offset
Margot Robbie attends the Seoul Premiere of "Barbie"
Margot Robbie Dresses as '80s-Inspired 'Day to Night' Barbie in South Korea — Complete with Rhinestone Phone
Gigi Hadid showing some behind the scenes photos of her time at Paris Fashion
Gigi Hadid Shares Behind-the-Scenes Snaps from Paris Fashion Week: See the Photos!
Kim Kardashian Shares âJust a Reminderâ Bikini Pics
Kim Kardashian Shares ‘Just a Reminder’ Bikini Pics
Hailey Bieber is seen on January 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California wearing "Nepo Baby" shirt.
Hailey Bieber Recalls Dividing the Internet with Her ‘Nepo Baby’ Shirt: ‘Nothing’s Ever Enough’
Kim Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Says Kim Leveraged Her Wedding for Pay: ‘She Chose the Money Over Me’ (Exclusive)