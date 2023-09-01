Emma Thompson Chews on George Clooney's 'Reserved' Seat Sign Next to Amal in Hilarious Venice Photo

Emma Thompson knows how to steal a photo!

The British actress was seated next to George and Amal Clooney at the DVF Awards on Thursday, hosted by fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, during the 80th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

As captured in a photo, Thompson, 64, is seen playfully taking George’s seat reservation sign at the awards and biting on it, while George, 62, tries to take it back from her. Meanwhile, George’s wife, Amal, appears smiling at the back-and-forth between the two actors.

The DVF Awards pay tribute to women “who have demonstrated the courage to fight, the strength to survive and the leadership to inspire,” per a press release.

Amal, 45, a human rights attorney, was among five women named as DVF Leadership Awards honorees at this year’s ceremony along with Amina J. Mohammed, the U.N. Deputy-Secretary General; Helena Gualinga, an environmental and human rights defender; Dr. Joy Buolamwini, a founder of the Algorithmic Justice League; and Lilly Singh, an actress, writer and advocate.

“My mother always taught me that in times of darkness I should look for the light. These women are the light,” said von Furstenberg in a statement.

In a bio description about Amal released ahead of the ceremony, the DVF Awards said: “Amal has represented high-profile political prisoners and survivors of mass atrocities, such as the Yazidi women and girls enslaved by ISIS, civilians attacked by Sudanese militia and government forces in Darfur, and female activists imprisoned around the globe. Her track record in securing freedom for unjustly detained journalists around the world is unmatched. She is currently serving on the Task Force on Accountability for Crimes Committed in Ukraine, to support justice for victims of war crimes and other human rights abuses.”

George and Amal also started the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which focuses on human rights issues.

A grant will be given to each of the DVF Leadership Awards honorees for an organization they support.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In addition to Thompson, other notable figures who attended the DVF Awards included U.S. Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and singers Jewel and Rita Ora.

Last month, Thompson appeared at the Giorgio Armani Prive haute couture show in Paris, her first-ever fashion show. The Love Actually star, who wore a hot pink suit at the event, was accompanied by her daughter Gaia Wise.



