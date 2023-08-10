All About Emma Stone’s New 'Super Blonde' Hair Straight from Her Colorist Tracey Cunningham (Exclusive)

From Beyoncé's “sunwashed” shade to Sydney Sweeney’s beach-inspired hue, the celebrity hair color motto this summer seems to be “go blonde or go home.”

The latest star to lean into the trend is Emma Stone, who popped up on her longtime hairstylist Mara Roszak’s Instagram with a dramatically lighter (and shorter) look.

“I call it ‘super blonde,’ ” says LA-based colorist Tracey Cunningham, who has been doing Stone’s color since her Spider-Man days. “She just shot three huge movies in a row and at some point, you want to look like yourself.”

For Stone, 34, looking like herself means returning to her natural blonde hair color, which doesn’t normally present much of a challenge for Cunningham. But in this case, the actress had been ping-ponging between hair colors due to various movie roles (including the upcoming Poor Things, in which she has a nearly black shade).

By the time she was ready to go blonde again, she had a dark red hue with “a lot going on underneath,” says Cunningham. (The last time the actress was out and about was back in early June at Louis Vuitton dinner in Paris, where she had a deep auburn hue.)

The process to take Stone lighter was, well, a process. It began in June when Cunningham spent an entire day bleaching the star’s hair to a nearly platinum color. “We made it so blonde that she actually wanted lowlights in it,” says Cunningham.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Enter Marie Robinson, owner of the Marie Robinson Salon in New York City, who also works with Stone (Cunningham says they “share” the star). [Editors’ note: You know you’re A-list when you have a power colorist on both coasts.]

Robinson took over the job, giving the star lowlights while Cunningham was on vacation in Europe. Then, about two weeks ago Cunningham touched up the regrowth. The result of the tag-teaming: the bright and beautiful blonde hue shared on Instagram.

Emma Stone's New Blonde Hair. Mara Roszak/Instagram

To keep her hair healthy, Stone uses Olaplex Nº.3 Hair Perfector treatment every time she washes her hair, as directed by Cunningham, who’s an ambassador for the line of bond-building products. A major chop also helped. Hairstylist Roszak cut off several inches to give the star what she calls a “cool girlie” bob.

"It was cut on a very slight angle, with the front pieces being a touch longer than the rest to create super-subtle dimension," Roszak shared.