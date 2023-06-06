Emma Stone Thanks 'Wonderful Friend' Taylor Swift After Singer 'Hooked Her Up' with Eras Tour Tickets

“She has insane talent — I could never do what she does,” the 'La La Land' actress said in a rare comment on her longtime pal Swift

Published on June 6, 2023 12:33 PM
Emma Stone attends the photocall ahead of the Louis Vuitton Cruise Show 2024 ; Taylor Swift attends "In Conversation With... Taylor Swift" during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Emma Stone and Taylor Swift. Photo:

Lorenzo Palizzolo/Getty Images; VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

After 16 years, Emma Stone is still enchanted by Taylor Swift.

The actress, 34, made a rare comment about her longtime friend at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on Saturday, telling Vanity Fair that the 33-year-old songstress snagged her a coveted ticket to her Eras Tour earlier this year.

“The concert was pretty amazing,” said the actress, who was spotted singing and dancing to “You Belong with Me” like nobody was watching at the tour’s March opening night in Stone’s home state of Arizona.

“I was lucky ’cause we’ve been friends for a really long time,” the actress told VF. “I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice ’cause I know those tickets are impossible to get.”

“She’s a wonderful friend,” Stone added.

The Cruella star also praised her longtime pal for the endurance she shows during the tour’s intense, career-spanning set list.

“She blows my mind,” the actress told the magazine. “The amount of sheer stamina to do three and a half hours and perform 44 songs and to maintain the extreme energy of the audience — I’ve never seen anything like it."

When asked if she would ever collaborate with the “Karma” singer, Stone — who won the best actress Oscar for musical La La Land  — revealed that there is not a musician era in her future.

“Oh, god, hell no," Stone told VF. “I can’t sing for a massive stadium. Let’s not even go down that road. She has insane talent—I could never do what she does.”

At the same event, Stone, who stars in upcoming surrealist romantic comedy Poor Things, told W Magazine that the concert was “kind of a full-circle moment.”

“It’s been amazing to see all of the ‘eras,’ from the beginning to now,” Stone said of her friend of 16 years. “The concert was also choreographed by Mandy Moore, who was the choreographer for La La Land.”

Stone kicked off the ever-growing list of celebrities who have attended the tour, which also includes Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Laura Dern, Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lawrence.

The actress’s rare comments on her friendship with Swift were appropriately timed, given that the “Love Story” singer just revealed the complete track list for the re-recorded version of her album Speak Now, which includes a "From the Vault" track called "When Emma Falls in Love.”

The vault tracks from Swift’s rerecorded third album, set to release on July 7, will also include "Foolish One,” "Timeless,” and "I Can See You,” as well as "Electric Touch" and "Castles Crumbling” — collaborations with Fall Out Boy and Eras Tour opener Paramore’s Hayley Williams, respectively.

