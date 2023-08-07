Emma Stone Gets a 'Cool Girlie Summer Bob' – See the Picture!

The Oscar winner's latest project, 'Poor Things', hits theaters Dec. 8

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 7, 2023 09:36PM EDT
Emma Stone
Photo:

Emma Stone/Instagram

Emma Stone is blonde again!

Just a few weeks after Stone, 34, was last spotted in Paris with auburn hair, the actress debuted a bold new color on her longtime hairstylist Mara Roszak's Instagram page

"☀️Cool Girlie summer Bob chop chop ✂️& we’re so into it!" Roszak captioned the post.

"It was cut on a very slight angle, with the front pieces being a touch longer than the rest to create super-subtle dimension," Roszak said in a statement to PEOPLE Monday.

To achieve the effortless style, Roszak shared that she washed Stone's with her own brand, RŌZ Foundation Shampoo & Conditioner, and received two pumps of RŌZ Milk Hair Serum "on towel-dried hair from root to end."

Emma Stone

Mara Roszak/Instagram

The hairstylist then finished the process by blow-drying the actress's hair and styling it into loose waves with the help of the RŌZ Santa Lucia Styling Oil and an additional pump of the MILK Hair Serum. The look is a departure from the long black hair that Stone wears in the Poor Things trailer.

The actress debuted a brand new haircut just a few weeks after Searchlight Pictures released the official trailer for director Yorgos Lanthimos' next movie Poor Things. Stone, 34, serves as star and co-producer on Poor Things, which reunites her with her The Favourite director.

According to an official synopsis for the upcoming Dec. 8 film, Stone plays a young woman named Bella Baxter who is bought back to life "by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter" (Willem Dafoe).

"Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn," the synopsis explains. "Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents."

