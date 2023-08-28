Emma Slater Reveals She’s Freezing Her Eggs amid Sasha Farber Divorce: 'Taking Control of My Future'

"It’s about taking control of my future and preserving my options," Slater said of her decision to freeze her eggs

By
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023.
Published on August 28, 2023 01:23PM EDT
The youngest cast ever assembled are sparkling up their wardrobe, breaking in their dancing shoes and readying themselves for what will be an unforgettable journey
Photo:

Eric McCandless via Getty

Emma Slater is taking her fertility into her own hands.

On Saturday, the Dancing with the Stars pro, 34, opened up about her egg-freezing journey amid her divorce from fellow DWTS alum Sasha Farber. In a video posted on Instagram, Slater is shown attending the OVA Egg Freeing Specialty Center in Chicago where she prepared for the procedure.

"For me, it’s about taking control of my future and preserving my options," Slater wrote in part. "Having the ability to know where your body is at while working through life is very valuable, and this facility has allowed for so many people to be blessed with future options."

"I really love to support women as much as I can, whatever your reasoning and choices are for freezing your eggs, I respect them. I’m grateful to those who respect mine too, it does take a lot of thought, courage and consideration but ultimately this is giving me peace of mind."

Emma Slater Says She's Freezing Her Eggs amid Divorce from Sasha Farber
Emma Slater freezing her eggs at OVA Egg Freezing Specialty Clinic in Chicago.

Emma Slater/Instagram

Slater later posted a follow-up in video with medical professionals from the
facility, saying she initially feared judgment for sharing her story.

"While my decision to do this for myself personally was an easy one, the decision to share it was much harder for me and I almost didn’t," she wrote.

"But now after initially sharing it a few days ago, I’m SO glad I didn’t let any fear of judgment allow me not be openly honestly and talk about a really important topic that I feel should be ok to talk about."

Emma Slater Says She's Freezing Her Eggs amid Divorce from Sasha Farber
Emma Slater prepares to freeze her eggs at OVA Egg Freezing Specialty Clinic in Chaicago.

Emma Slater/Instagram

A day before her scheduled procedure, the choreographer added a second follow-up thanking the staff.

"My procedure is tomorrow and I am not nervous because of the incredible staff here at OVA who have been nothing but kind, thoughtful and supportive, from day one everything was explained to me and they made sure I understood all the steps," Slater wrote.

"From the caring phones calls to the reminder texts and full communication, I don’t know how they do it. Thank you Dr. Kaplan, Colleen Coughlin, and all of the wonderful staff here for guiding me through this life-changing journey with love."

Emma Slater Says She's Freezing Her Eggs amid Divorce from Sasha Farber
Emma Slater.

Emma Slater/Instagram

The posts come one week after Slater's appearance on Nick Viall's Viall Files podcast where she revealed her divorce from Farber had much to do with the timing of having children.

“We’re just at potentially two different places. But the hard part was that the love actually didn’t go [away]," Slater said of Farber, 39.

“It’s really the kid thing. It’s interesting because I do want to have kids, I just don’t want to delay Sasha’s path in having kids because I know that he is ready for that. I don’t want to talk about him too much because that’s really for him to say, but it’s about kids.”

She continued: “I do want kids. I don’t know what it is, I’m just figuring that out for myself. It’s not something I take lightly and I don’t want to enter into something that I’m not sure about because I would never do that.”

Slater further said "that’s been the real friction and the real hard part," as it "had nothing to do with him."

Slater and Farber wed in 2018 after years of dating. News about their separation broke in August 2022, though PEOPLE confirmed the legal date of separation was April 1, 2022.

"Emma and Sasha still remain close," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time. "There's no bad blood between them."

