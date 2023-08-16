Emma Slater Says Sasha Farber Divorce Was 'About Kids' and 'Had Nothing to Do with Him'

"I do want to have kids, I just don’t want to delay Sasha’s path," Slater said

By
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared on TODAY, Newsweek, and Insider.
Published on August 16, 2023 03:19PM EDT
Dancers / TV Personalities Sasha Farber (L) and Emma Slater (R) attend the Birthday Celebration for Keo Motsepe
Sasha Farber and Emma Slater. Photo:

Paul Archuleta/Getty

Emma Slater is speaking out about her divorce from Dancing with the Stars pro Sasha Farber.

During Tuesday's episode of the Viall Files podcast, Slater explained that one of the reasons the two parted ways had to do with the timing of having children.

“We’re still like family, so it isn’t really like the love is not there, it’s actually not that at all,” Slater, 34, said of Farber, 39. “We’re just at potentially two different places. But the hard part was that the love actually didn’t go [away].”

“It’s really the kid thing. It’s interesting because I do want to have kids, I just don’t want to delay Sasha’s path in having kids because I know that he is ready for that. I don’t want to talk about him too much because that’s really for him to say, but it’s about kids.”

She continued: “I do want kids. I don’t know what it is, I’m just figuring that out for myself. It’s not something I take lightly and I don’t want to enter into something that I’m not sure about because I would never do that.”

Slater further explained that she and Farber had conversations about family planning throughout their time together but she felt a “resistance” in the time before their breakup.

“So, that’s been the real friction and the real hard part,” she said. “It had nothing to do with him. He’s always been very much himself. It’s me that’s found it difficult to understand why I’m feeling different.”

The couple wed in 2018 after years of dating. Their engagement happened during a live taping of DWTS in Oct. 2016. News broke of their separation in Aug. 2022, though PEOPLE confirmed the legal date of separation was April 1, 2022.

"Emma and Sasha still remain close," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time. "There's no bad blood between them."

On May 9, 2022, Slater posted a birthday tribute to Farber after the time of their legal separation, showing a smiling Farber in a button-down shirt, hat, sunglasses, and a drink in his hand.

The two remained amicable, even working together to choreograph routines for DWTS season 31.

"Happy birthday @sashafarber1!!! What a special one you are, no doubt about that :) Thank you for all that you do and all that you are. You are so loved, loved by everyone and you deserve the best always," Slater captioned the photo.

"You’re always there for everyone, doing everything to make other people happy. Even when theres a lot going on. I wish you everything that your heart desires! Here to cheer you on no matter what!! Everyone wish Sash a happy birthday!!!!! 🎉🎂🎈#30something #lol."

