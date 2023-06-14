Emma Roberts Turns Up the Heat in Colorful Thong Bikini and Wedges for Desert Photo Shoot

The 'American Horror Story' actress channeled her inner Victoria's Secret Angel in a vibrant green two-piece from the brand

Published on June 14, 2023 05:22PM EDT
Emma Roberts bikini
Photo:

Emma Roberts/instagram

Emma Roberts is making us green with envy. 

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old actress uploaded a new outfit photo to Instagram, which shows her enjoying the warm weather the proper way — in a bikini! 

In the picture, the Scream Queens star wears a Kelly green two-piece swimsuit from Victoria’s Secret. 

Roberts, who was dressed by stylists Brit and Kara Elkin, poses in the itty-bitty Ruched Shine Bralette Bikini Top and Thong, as well as a denim baseball cap with cat ear-like flaps, in what appears to be a valley. She stands tall in neon yellow platform wedges by Aldo.

Palm trees, outlines of mountains and a blue sky are pictured behind her. 

"candy crush,” she captioned the post. 

Emma Roberts bikini

Emma Roberts/instagram

The Abandoned actress was recently seen at Coachella, the center stage for festival style

At the Revolve fest — also attended by Lori Harvey, Olivia Culpo, Shay Mitchell and more — Roberts stuck to the basics and opted to wear an all-black set, a gold bag and the same heels worn for her swimwear shoot. 

Roberts has come a long way in her fashion journey. Earlier this year she opened up to Vogue about some of her regrettable red carpet looks, many of which were worn during her young years. 

"The amount of holy shit outfits and makeup things I've done," she said in a getting-ready video for the magazine. "In my defense, it's not fair because I was a child actor so I'm being held to looks that I wore when I was 11 years old."

Emma Roberts Shoe Event

Getty Images

Besides glamming up for a day out, the mom of one has also been staying busy on set. 

In addition to gearing up for season 12 of American Horror Story, alongside new actress Kim Kardashian, Roberts introduced her newest film Maybe I Do in January. 

But juggling her work with being a mom has been “really hard,” for the star, who shares son Rhodes, 2, with ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund

"I now see why moms are always so tired!" she told PEOPLE at the film’s premiere. 

She went on to note how much she admires moms who do it all on their own. "I just see it from such a different perspective now," she said. "I see how being a mom is a full time job, so I see how for women who have full-time jobs and [are] full-time moms, it's so hard and I have so much respect for them."

"I'm so lucky my mom helps me a lot," she added. "I would die without my mom."

