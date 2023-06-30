WATCH: Emma Roberts Surprises Deserving Aunt 'Moo' with Heartfelt Home Makeover (Exclusive)

You’ve heard of Julia Roberts, but have you heard of Emma Roberts' lesser-known aunt, Moo?

The 32-year-old actress is showing her appreciation for her honorary aunt in the latest episode of HGTV’s Celebrity IOU — transforming her paint-ridden and hardly working kitchen into the green cookspace of her dreams.

Though Aunt Moo, whose real name is Mela, isn’t related to Roberts by blood, the American Horror Story actress says it doesn’t make any difference to their extremely tight bond. As long as she can remember, Mela has always had her back. Roberts recalls all the support Mela has given to the star's mom, who raised her alone until she was about seven years old.

The Scream Queens star also touched on all the ways Mela has spread her love and loyalty outside of their family: She works tirelessly at her self-owned hair salon, but in her free time, makes wigs and other hair pieces for cancer patients. She's also "obsessed" with rescuing animals — especially dogs.

Roberts, with help from Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott, was able to execute a total kitchen makeover while Mela was away in Oregon rescuing a new four-legged family member.

Mela is the kind of woman who puts everyone before herself — whether it be her animals, her clients or her family, Roberts explains. She was excited for the opportunity to do something thoughtful for her selfless hero, whose kitchen was colorless and falling apart.

“It doesn’t have character,” the actress laments in the episode, “and Aunt Moo is a character.” The kitchen had broken drawers, a drainage problem and worst of all, gray backsplash, a color Roberts knows Mela hates.

PEOPLE got an exclusive first look at Roberts’ demo day (above) as she prepares to give her aunt the bright and functional cooking space she deserves.

As fun as it is to swing sledgehammers, Jonathan and Drew told PEOPLE in May that the best part of filming the show is watching the homeowner’s take in the grand and sometimes emotional transformation of their homes.

“Nothing is sweeter than the moment when you hand the keys back over and you say, it's yours, and you've changed somebody's life. It feels really wonderful," Jonathan said.

Added Drew, "To be a part of that, and for these celebrities to bring us into the fold and trust us to be able to help them give back to someone they love, that really means a lot."

Roberts is joining a star-studded list of celebrities who have appeared on the HGTV blockbuster, including Glenn Close, Taraji P. Henson, Jay Leno and Derek and Julianne Hough.

Emma Roberts' episode of Celebrity IOU premieres on July 3 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.