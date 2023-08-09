Emma Roberts Walks Hand-in-Hand with Boyfriend Cody John on Sweet L.A. Stroll

Emma Roberts and actor Cody John first made their relationship Instagram official in August 2022

Tommy McArdle
Emma Roberts and Cody John were the picture of casual romance.
Emma Roberts and Cody John are going strong!

On Tuesday, Roberts, 32, and her fellow actor boyfriend John were spotted holding hands as they took a walk in Los Angeles. The American Horror Story star could be seen wearing a white jacket adorned with blue stars and red sleeves over a white shirt and jeans, while John stepped out in a blue T-shirt and light-colored pants.

Roberts and John appear to be approaching their one-year anniversary. The actress first appeared on John's Instagram page in an Aug. 25, 2022 post that showed them sharing a kiss, which John captioned "sweet sweet" at the time.

The Maybe I Do actress went on to debut John on her own Instagram profile on New Year's Eve when she shared a photo of them holding hands and wrote "#2022 I loved you ❤️ happy new year hotties!"

Roberts last displayed a photo of John on her social media back in March when she celebrated his birthday with an Instagram post that showed a photo of the couple riding in a helicopter together and another snapshot of her snuggling up to him on a sunny patio.

"happy birthday sheesh 🫠❤️," she wrote in the caption to her post, calling out an apparent inside joke between her and John. The Wu-Tang: An American Saga actor previously used the same caption in a Feb. 10 Instagram post celebrating Roberts' birthday.

Roberts and John were most recently spotted in public together in January, when they were seen leaning in for a sweet kiss while they walked through New York City.

Though they first went public with their romance in August 2022, a source told Entertainment Tonight back in October that Roberts and John have been dating since the summer of 2022 after meeting through mutual friends.

Prior to Roberts' romance with John, the actress dated actor Garrett Hedlund, with whom she shares 2-year-old son Rhodes, for three years. The couple separated in January 2022 and have continued to co-parent Rhodes. Roberts was also previously engaged to Evan Peters, whom she dated on and off from 2012 to 2019.

Both actors appear to have a number of projects in the works that are largely stalled by the ongoing Hollywood actors and writers strikes. Roberts is expected to appear in Sony's upcoming Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web, as well as two other projects IMDb identified as in post-production: Space Cadet and Saurus City.

John, meanwhile, has at least one project in post-production and scheduled for a 2024 release, titled Save Me, per his IMDb profile.

