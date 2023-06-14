Emma Lovewell Shares Touching Instagram Post About Parents' Interracial Marriage in Honor of Loving Day

Emma Lovewell is taking a stance on love.

A day after Loving Day — which marks the anniversary of the 1967 Supreme Court decision that struck down all state laws against interracial marriage in the U.S. — the Peleton instructor reflected on the importance of the ruling by sharing how it impacted her parents' love story.

"If it weren't for this ruling, my parents wouldn't have gotten married, and I probably wouldn't be here. So yeah, I think it's pretty important," she wrote alongside a childhood family photo on Instagram. "We are meant to evolve, to learn, and to change."

Noting that she previously shared "something pride related" and "got some interesting responses," the fitness star also took the opportunity to share what equal rights mean to her.

"I believe everyone should be allowed to love who they want to love and to dress how they want to dress, and that you should be able to make decisions about your own body," she said, adding that her fitness classes are meant for everyone "no matter what you look like or who you love you."

Lovewell said that Peloton is also "pretty clear about being inclusive and supportive of all kinds of people." The health and wellness expert added: "If you believe in discrimination and bullying and have hatred in your heart, please don't assume that I have the same hate that you do."

Before ending the post with a celebratory Pride Month message, Lovewell had a note for anyone who took issues with her form of self-expression.



"Please don't ask me to stay in my lane and 'not get political' because my page is not a democracy," she wrote. "I literally get to post whatever I want on here, and it's free, so you are absolutely welcome to be here or not, it's okay either way. 🤗 Happy Pride! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️"

Lovewell's approach to love has become a motto in her fitness classes and her recently released memoir, Live Learn Love Well: Lessons from a Life of Progress Not Perfection.

"It's more than just a prescriptive fitness book. It's a lot of stories. Some are sad, some are heartwarming, some are funny," Lowell told PEOPLE. "I'd like to look at it as a resource for people, anyone who feels stuck or overwhelmed or scared to make a change. [It's] just showcasing that, even the smallest amount of change, can really redirect or change the course of your life."

