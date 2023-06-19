Emma Heming Willis Says Bruce Willis' Love Feels Like 'Coziest Blanket' as She Celebrates Her Birthday

Emma Heming Willis said her birthday wish is for fans to "text or call a person in your life that’s a caregiver" and thank them

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 19, 2023 11:56AM EDT
Emma Heming Willis Says Bruce Willisâs âLove Feels Like the Warmest, Coziest Blanketâ as She Celebrates Her Birthday
Photo:

Instagram/emmahemingwillis

Emma Heming Willis is marking her birthday by celebrating with family.

As Emma celebrated her 45th birthday on Sunday alongside the Willis family's Father's Day celebrations, she shared photos of her and husband Bruce Willis snuggled up with each other on Instagram.

"His love feels like the warmest coziest blanket. Once you’re wrapped in it, you never want to get out," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Separately, Emma shared a video on Instagram Sunday in which she can be seen wearing a birthday hat and blowing out candles on a cake.

"So many candles on this bad boy it could have taken down our house! None the less, what a beautiful day it was," she wrote with the post.

Emma Heming Willis Says Bruce Willis's "Love Feels Like the Warmest, Coziest Blanket" as She Celebrates Her Birthday

Instagram/emmahemingwillis

In another Sunday post, Emma wrote, "It’s my birthday and I’ve had an epic week getting to celebrate with some of my beloved family and friends. I’m making a few BIG birthday wishes! This one I hope you could make a reality."

She continued, "Text or call a person in your life that’s a caregiver and let them know here is X, Y, or Z I can do to help you this week. If the caregiver says, 'I’m fine, I don’t need anything,' which most likely is what they just might say, then drop some food at their doorstep or flowers or a small something and text them after to let them know it’s there."

"Or honestly, just tell them thank you and that they are doing a great job," she added. "That kindness and support will go such a long long way."

Emma announced in February that Bruce was diagnosed with FTD, nearly a year after his family initially shared in March 2022 he had been diagnosed with aphasia and would be stepping away from his acting career. She wrote that "Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia."

Earlier on Sunday to celebrate Bruce, 68, on Father's Day, she wrote of her "deep appreciation and respect I have for Bruce as I watch him father our little ones."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She added that the actor is teaching their two daughters, 11-year-old Mabel and 9-year-old Evelyn, "unconditional love, kindness, strength, compassion, patience, generosity [and] resilience."

Emma and Bruce, who celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary back in March, recently shared a video on Instagram showcasing the family's trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, in which Bruce could be seen riding the theme park's Splash Mountain attraction with one of their daughters.

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming attend the "Glass" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on January 15, 2019

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Bruce and his family rode the ride ahead of its remodeling to a new Princess and the Frog theme. In the caption of her post, Emma celebrated the moment, writing, "You bet this family will be back for more fun and laughs when you reopen as Tiana['s] Bayou!"

"Thanks for all the memories Splash Mountain," she added, following the family's theme park trip.

Related Articles
Dwayne Johnson Shares That He and Father Rocky 'Never Reconciled' Before His Death
Dwayne Johnson Says Father's Day Has 'a Lot of Pain' Since He 'Never Reconciled' with Dad Before Death
Zendaya Feeds Tom Holland Ice Cream
Zendaya Feeds Boyfriend Tom Holland Ice Cream During London Park Outing — See the Sweet Photos
Kevin Costnerâs estranged wife Christine Baumgartner leaves her Bank
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Spotted Out amid His Claims She Won't Vacate Home
Matt Damon is spotted out with his wife Luciana Barroso in New York City. The 52 year old American actor wore a baseball cap, grey t-shirt, tan trousers, and white trainers.
Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso Go Casual as They Step Out in New York City Together
Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Costner at the "Hidden Figures" New York Special Screening
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife's Lawyer Says Actor Has No 'Legal Basis' to Kick Her Out of Home
Mary-Louise Parker Reacts to Ex Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts' Wedding: 'I Wish Them Well'
Mary-Louise Parker Reacts to Ex Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts' Wedding: 'I Wish Them Every Happiness'
Sydney Sweeney and fiance Jonathan Davino are twinning as they head out on a date night in New York City. Sydney carried a YSL bag and wore a cropped tuxedo jacket, black trousers, and flats. The couple dined at Cathedrale Restaurant in the East Village
Sydney Sweeney Steps Out for Stylish Date Night with Fiancé Jonathan Davino in New York City
Joe Alwyn, Zendaya, Tom Holland
Joe Alwyn, Tom Holland and Zendaya Take in 'Brokeback Mountain' Play in London — See the Photos
TikTok Mom Reveals the Super Honest Birthday Party Invitation She Found in Her Son's Backpack
Mom Goes Viral After Sharing Son's Honest Birthday Invitation — and Says Come with No Expectations
Tobey Maguire; Tom Holland; Andrew Garfield
Tom Holland Has a 'Great' Group Chat with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Called 'The Spider-Boys'
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, WHEN HARRY MET SALLY
Rita Wilson Says Tom Hanks Turned Down 'When Harry Met Sally' Because He Was Going Through Divorce
Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell Spotted Leaving London Screening of 'Mission: Impossible 7'
Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell Spotted Leaving London Screening of 'Mission: Impossible 7'
'Jurassic Park' Actress Ariana Richards Recreates Her Famous Jell-O Scene 30 Years Later
'Jurassic Park' Actress Ariana Richards Recreates Her Famous Shaky Jell-O Scene 30 Years Later
zendaya and tom holland
Tom Holland Jokes He Has 'No Need for Rizz' Since He's 'Happy and in Love' with Zendaya
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Step Out for 'Indiana Jones' Premiere Ahead of Wedding Anniversary
James Marsden and Lizzy Caplan
James Marsden and Lizzy Caplan Joke About Past Dating Rumors: 'We Liked to Get the Gossip Going'