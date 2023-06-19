Emma Heming Willis Says Bruce Willis' Love Feels Like 'Coziest Blanket' as She Celebrates Her Birthday

Emma Heming Willis is marking her birthday by celebrating with family.



As Emma celebrated her 45th birthday on Sunday alongside the Willis family's Father's Day celebrations, she shared photos of her and husband Bruce Willis snuggled up with each other on Instagram.



"His love feels like the warmest coziest blanket. Once you’re wrapped in it, you never want to get out," she wrote on her Instagram Story.



Separately, Emma shared a video on Instagram Sunday in which she can be seen wearing a birthday hat and blowing out candles on a cake.

"So many candles on this bad boy it could have taken down our house! None the less, what a beautiful day it was," she wrote with the post.

Instagram/emmahemingwillis

In another Sunday post, Emma wrote, "It’s my birthday and I’ve had an epic week getting to celebrate with some of my beloved family and friends. I’m making a few BIG birthday wishes! This one I hope you could make a reality."

She continued, "Text or call a person in your life that’s a caregiver and let them know here is X, Y, or Z I can do to help you this week. If the caregiver says, 'I’m fine, I don’t need anything,' which most likely is what they just might say, then drop some food at their doorstep or flowers or a small something and text them after to let them know it’s there."

"Or honestly, just tell them thank you and that they are doing a great job," she added. "That kindness and support will go such a long long way."

Emma announced in February that Bruce was diagnosed with FTD, nearly a year after his family initially shared in March 2022 he had been diagnosed with aphasia and would be stepping away from his acting career. She wrote that "Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia."



Earlier on Sunday to celebrate Bruce, 68, on Father's Day, she wrote of her "deep appreciation and respect I have for Bruce as I watch him father our little ones."

She added that the actor is teaching their two daughters, 11-year-old Mabel and 9-year-old Evelyn, "unconditional love, kindness, strength, compassion, patience, generosity [and] resilience."

Emma and Bruce, who celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary back in March, recently shared a video on Instagram showcasing the family's trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, in which Bruce could be seen riding the theme park's Splash Mountain attraction with one of their daughters.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Bruce and his family rode the ride ahead of its remodeling to a new Princess and the Frog theme. In the caption of her post, Emma celebrated the moment, writing, "You bet this family will be back for more fun and laughs when you reopen as Tiana['s] Bayou!"

"Thanks for all the memories Splash Mountain," she added, following the family's theme park trip.

