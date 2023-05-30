Emma Heming Willis Shares Family Photos as She Talks Dementia Research: 'Keep the Faith'

Emma Heming Willis is staying optimistic that medical research will lead to advancement in dementia treatment.

Sharing an update on a specific clinical trial on Instagram Saturday, the mom of two, 44, talked about her family's hope for progress in the fight against frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which husband Bruce Willis, 68, was diagnosed with earlier this year.

Alongside photos of tender moments — including one where she walks with her arm around daughter Mabel Ray, 11, and another where daughter Evelyn Penn, 8, sits on her dad's lap as she pets the family dog, she wrote, "Yesterday I read that Wave Life Sciences ended their clinical trial that could potentially treat frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.)"

"Where I’m not sure it could have helped us over here, it doesn’t really matter, it still feels like a gut punch," she added.

"But I always have to look at the silver linings—they are trying. So I want to say thank you to Wave Life Sciences also to Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation and AFTD who played an active role through the Treat FTD Fund program," she continued.

Heming Willis wanted to keep "that momentum going," asking that others take the torch to "build on the learnings/findings."

"And don’t give up on this loving community," she urged. "Our family will continue to keep the faith and never lose hope."

In addition to his two daughters with Heming Willis, the Die Hard star shares Tallulah, 29, Scout, 31, and Rumer, 34, with ex Demi Moore.

In March, Heming Willis shared some sweet, never-before-seen moments Willis has shared with his girls in a special video montage celebrating his 68th birthday.

"He is pure love. He is so loved. And I'll be loving him always," she wrote.

"Happy Birthday my sweet 💌 My birthday wish for Bruce is that you continue to keep him in your prayers and highest vibrations because his sensitive Pisces soul will feel it 🙏🏽 Thank you so much for loving and caring for him too 💞."

