Emma Heming Willis Strikes a Pose with Daughter Mabel as They Enjoy 'Date Night' Mini Golf Outing

Emma Heming Willis is bonding with her tween.

On Tuesday, the mom of two, 45, shared photos on her Instagram Story where she enjoyed some one-on-one time with older daughter Mabel Ray, 11. Mother and daughter posed together as they enjoyed a night of mini-golfing.

"Date night with my first born," Emma, who also shares daughter Evelyn Penn, 9, with husband Bruce Willis wrote.



Later, she shared a sweet video that showed Mabel nailing a tough putt and exploding in shock when she did.

Bruce continues to receive support from his loved ones after he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia earlier this year.

The 68-year-old actor's diagnosis came in February following an initial aphasia diagnosis in March 2022, and Emma recently shared what Evelyn did to help.



"So I have to tell you this story, and I'm going to try and do it without crying," she began in a series of videos shared on her Instagram last month. "Because when Evelyn told me this story, I was an absolute puddle."

According to the Make Time Wellness founder, their daughter researched "fun facts about dementia" during her free time at school and learned that people with dementia "can become severely dehydrated."

"Now, that's not funny, but it's kind of funny," she continued. "And she really is her father's child because these two love some random facts. So I said to her, 'Evelyn, we will always make sure Daddy has a bottle of water in hand. Thank you for letting me know. But that is the most loving and compassionate thing that you can do, is to be curious and educate yourself on your dad's disease.'"

Many commenters shared their support, including Bruce's 31-year-old daughter Scout, whom he shares with his ex-wife Demi Moore.



"Omg Evelyn!!!!!!! 🥹😭🫠that story made me a puddle of tenderness!" Scout wrote.

In addition to Scout, the actor and father of five also shares daughters Rumer Willis, 34, and Tallulah Willis, 29, with Moore.