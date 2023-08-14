Emma Heming Willis on Caregiving: 'When We Are Not Looking After Ourselves, We Are No Good to the People We Love'

Emma Heming Willis is sharing a “care partner PSA.”

The Make Time Wellness founder, 45, who took on the role of caregiver for husband Bruce Willis, 68, after his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis earlier this year, sat down after a hike to share a candid message with her Instagram followers.

In the new video, Emma said she asked her fellow “care partners” to send her photos of “something beautiful."

“I just think it’s so important for us to sort of break up our thinking, which can feel, for me, very much like doom and gloom,” she said.

Emma also reminded followers that her social media posts do not necessarily reflect her reality. “I know it looks like I’m out living my best life,” she said. “I have to make a conscious effort every single day to live the best life that I can.”

“I do that for myself,” she said. “I do that for our two children and Bruce, who would not want me to live any other way.”

She continued, “So, I don’t want it to be misconstrued that, like, I’m good. Because I’m not. I’m not good. But I have to put my best foot forward for the sake of myself and my family because again, when we are not looking after ourselves we cannot look after anyone that we love."

“It’s really important and like I said, this is a conscious effort. It does not come to me easily. But I am just doing the best I can, always,” she finished.

The mother of two, who shares daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, with her actor husband, went on to address her fellow care partners directly.

“I just want you to take a moment out of your day,” she said. “And I know that your day is stressful. And I know that your day is hard. But I want you to just break it up for a minute, just for a second, and just look for something beautiful.”

She echoed her message in the caption of the post, writing, “This is a care partner PSA 🔊 My message is simple. When we are not looking after ourselves, we are no good to the people we love who we want to show up for and take care of.”

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis in 2019. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Emma continued: “I don’t have this down to a fine-science either, but I try. It’s an affirmation I use daily so it’s kept in the forefront of my mind. Your pictures, words of support and love for me and my family were felt. Honestly, thank you, it helps.”

“I ask that you’ll consider to keep looking for that one beautiful thing or moment in your day,” she finished, adding that she hopes “you can take me seriously in my dopey hat.”

Bruce’s daughter Tallulah Willis, 29, whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore, offered kind words of support to Emma in the comments section of the post.

“I love you,” Tallulah wrote. “I love the hat. I love your words.”

Besides going hiking, Emma also lives her “best life” by spending quality time with her family.

Last month, she and Mabel enjoyed some mother-daughter bonding time on the mini-golf course.

Emma shared snapshots of the pair’s one-on-one time on her Instagram story, which she captioned, "Date night with my first born.”

Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis. Theo Wargo/Getty

In May, the caregiver shared a heartwarming story about what she and Bruce’s youngest daughter, Evelyn, did to help her dad following his FTD diagnosis.

“So I have to tell you this story, and I'm going to try and do it without crying," Emma said in a video on Instagram, adding that “when Evelyn told me this story, I was an absolute puddle.”

Emma said their 9-year-old researched "fun facts about dementia" during free time at school, learning that people with dementia "can become severely dehydrated."

"Now, that's not funny, but it's kind of funny," she said, noting that her daughter “really is her father's child.”

“These two love some random facts,” she added.

Emma continued, “So I said to her, ‘Evelyn, we will always make sure daddy has a bottle of water in hand. Thank you for letting me know. But that is the most loving and compassionate thing that you can do is to be curious and educate yourself on your dad's disease.’"

