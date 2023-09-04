Emma Corrin Wears Bold Olive Green Cardigan and Briefs Look in Venice—See the Photos

Emma Corrin is back rocking a Miu Miu pants-free style in Venice, Italy.

On Sunday, the model and actor stepped out for the Miu Miu Women's Tales short film event during Venice Days at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, wearing the brand's cashmere knit cardigan in fern green, with a pair of boy short briefs to match.

Corrin, 27, paired the look with sheer black tights and tan Oxford-style shoes, carrying a black Miu Miu handbag, and wore tortoise-framed shades.

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Sydney Sweeney also attended the event.

Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

The fashion house's latest campaign has aimed to disrupt women's wear, according to a statement on its website: "The new FW23 Collection conveys a studied disorientation where the familiar is disrupted, as well as the women's wardrobe."

Corrin last modeled for the brand during Paris Fashion Week in March. The Golden Globe winner commanded the runway in beaded and sequin-covered briefs, which were part of the house's Fall/Winter 2023-24 collection. They wore the metallic undies with a tan knit turtleneck sweater on the catwalk.

Mia Goth had opened the show, with Rick Braukis, Ethel Cain, Amelia Grey, Mame Bineta Sane, Noen Eubanks, Sam Nivola and Zaya Wade also strutting in the bold looks. Corrin had closed the show.

Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actor and gender equality activist, who was born in Royal Tunbridge Wells, England, came out as queer and non-binary in July 2021, changing their pronouns on Instagram to she/they at the time, but now goes by they/them.

Speaking to Vogue last year for a cover shoot, The Crown star addressed gender as a whole, saying, "In my mind, gender just isn't something that feels fixed," they shared, adding, "and I don't know if it ever will be; there might always be some fluidity there for me."