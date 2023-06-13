Eminem's Daughter Alaina Gets Married in Detroit With Sister Hailie Jade as Her Bridesmaid!

Congrats are in order for Eminem's daughter, Alaina Marie Scott!

The 30-year-old married her longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller on June 9 in Detroit, Michigan as they were cheered on by family members including Alaina's sister, Hailie Jade Scott who was a bridesmaid.

Alaina shared photos from the celebration on Instagram, including a closeup of her Katerina Bocci bridal gown, writing, "June 9, 2023 simply one of the best days of my life🤍 in this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours.”

In the photos she posted, Alaina and Matt embrace on a rooftop, in an elevator, and on the dance floor. She also shared a look at the white rose-laden aisle for their ceremony, and their wedding rings.

Alaina also shared a photo of the wedding party, which included Hailie Jade, and the bridesmaids who wore black dresses from Revelry.

In another post, Alaina shared a video of herself in a feather-trimmed white silk robe showing off her engagement ring that cut to a clip of her waving her ring and wedding band alongside her husband. “Love, Mr & Mrs Moeller 🍾,” she wrote.

The couple got engaged in December 2021, with Alaina writing on Instagram at the time, "This moment. this life. Yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU." She shared that caption with photos from the couple's rooftop proposal.



Alaina was adopted by Eminem in the early 2000s when her mother, Kim’s sister Dawn Scott, was struggling with drug use. Scott died in 2016.

When Alaina’s mother Dawn passed away, her twin sister Kimberly Mathers wrote a message saying, “Dawn was my sweet, beautiful sister who lost her way. I kept a light lit for her hoping she’d find her way back to me. I miss her and love her more than anything I could ever say. I wish she was here so I could hug her and tell her I love her.”

Eminem talked about adopting Alaina in 2004, telling Rolling Stone, "I have full custody of my niece." "My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born,” he said. “Me and Kim pretty much had her, she'd live with us wherever we was at."

In 2020, Eminem said Alaina, whom he often calls Lainey in the lyrics of his songs, is "like a daughter" to him, while on on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson.

In the same interview, Eminem also talked about his daughter Hailie Jade and referenced Hailie Jade’s then-boyfriend, now-fiancé Evan McClintock. When asked about her, he said, "No babies. Just a boyfriend. She's doing good," adding, “She's made me proud for sure."



Hailie Jade, 27, got engaged to McClintock in February after six years of dating. McClintock talked about how he got Eminem’s blessing while on Hailie’s podcast, just a little shady. "It was over the holidays,” McClintock recalled. “I was just looking for an opportunity not to make it too obvious.. I saw your dad go downstairs and [thought], 'All right. I got to do it right now or I'm not doing it today. I'm going to have to schedule some other time. So, I just followed him downstairs and thankfully, he was just down there, grabbing your [birthday] cake."

After the pair got engaged, Alaina shared photos of them all together on Instagram, writing, “There's not many moments in life that leave you feeling pure bliss, but this has to be one of them.”

“To look at my younger sister and see her living her best life,” she continued, “One that some may think was always easy, has me over the moon. She's crushing her career right now, crushing being one of my Maid of Honors, crushing her podcast, and everything else that she touches. I have no doubt you'll crush being a wife, too.”

“You deserve this and more Hay,” Alaina wrote. “Being able to plan my own wedding and now experience this with you takes the cake. Can't wait for this next chapter of life with the coolest bro in law — lucky is an understatement. Congrats you guys.”

