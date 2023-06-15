Eminem Walked His Daughter Alaina Down the Aisle at Her Wedding: 'He Wasn't Going to Miss That' (Exclusive)

"None of this would have been possible without my dad," Scott exclusively tells PEOPLE of her special day. "I'm beyond blessed"

By Emily Strohm
Published on June 15, 2023 01:06PM EDT
Eminem's daughter Alaina Marie Scott's wedding
Photo:

Getty; Jean Smith Photography

Eminem is one proud father of the bride!

The rapper’s eldest daughter Alaina Scott married her longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller in a "Great Gatsby glam" themed ceremony on June 9, where Eminem had a special role in the nuptials.  

“I had an 80-ft long black and white checkered aisle and my dad walked me down the aisle,” Scott tells PEOPLE exclusively. “He wasn't going to miss that.”

Eminem's daughter Alaina marie scott's wedding

Jean Smith Photography/ Alaina Marie Scott

Scott and her husband exchanged handwritten vows in front of 125 guests at the Packard Proving Ground Historic museum in Shelby Township, Michigan. "The grounds were the foundation of the wedding and what I built my vision around," she says.

When it came to making their guest list for their intimate affair, Scott says they kept the list small for a reason.

“Getting married is a sacred thing and we wanted to be surrounded by people who share in our daily lives,” explains Scott, who asked sister Hailie Jade to be her maid of honor. “We did something super untraditional and didn't allow many plus ones. This was important to us.”

The couple got engaged in December 2021, with Alaina writing on Instagram at the time, "This moment. this life. Yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU." She shared that caption with photos from the couple's rooftop proposal

Eminem's daughter Alaina marie scott's wedding

Jean Smith Photography/ Alaina Marie Scott

Adds Scott: “Our wedding was something out of a movie. I planned the entire thing, down to every last detail. Even customized napkins of our dogs with the phrase ‘Our parents are married!’  It's just very rewarding to see all your hard work come to life.”

The vintage affair featured touches of modern glam décor including a 1940 and 1947 Packard limousine cars. “I wanted classic black and white with pops of color,” she says of the celebration's red, coral, orange and peach florals.

“We had 2000 white roses lining my aisle alone. It was magical.”

At the reception, Nathan "Nate" Kane Mathers performed his song "Slide on Over" which was “really fun,” she adds.

“These are once-in-a-lifetime moments and I'm just so grateful to be loved the way I am by everyone,” says Scott.  “None of this would have been possible without my Dad. I'm beyond blessed.”

