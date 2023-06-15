Eminem’s Daughter Alaina Says She'll 'Never Forget' Having Sister Hailie Jade as Her Maid of Honor (Exclusive)

Eminem's eldest daughter Alaina said "I do" to husband Matt Moeller on June 9 in Detroit: 'I'm beyond blessed'

By Emily Strohm
Published on June 15, 2023 03:25PM EDT
Hailie Jade with her sister Alaina Scott
Photo:

Alaina Marie Scott/Instagram; Jean Smith Photography 

Alaina Scott’s wedding was a family affair! 

Eminem’s eldest daughter, 30, married her longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller at the Packard Proving Ground Historic museum in Michigan on June 9, with her dad and siblings Hailie Jade and Stevie Laine by her side.

“I had Hailie as a maid of honor, and my two other best friends as matron of honors,” Scott tells PEOPLE exclusively of her "Great Gatsby glam" themed ceremony.

“It was something I'll never forget, having my sister there on such a special day, especially now that she's engaged.”

Eminem's daughter Alaina marie scott's wedding

Jean Smith Photography/ Alaina Marie Scott

Scotts adds that Stevie Laine opted out of being a bridesmaid, “which was totally cool” with her. At the start of the nuptials, Eminem escorted his eldest daughter to the altar

“I had an 80-ft long black and white checkered aisle and my dad walked me down the aisle,” Scott says. “He wasn't going to miss that.”

Scott and her husband got engaged in December 2021, with Alaina writing on Instagram at the time, "This moment. this life. Yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU." She shared that caption with photos from the couple's rooftop proposal

The bride, who wore a custom Katerina Bocci gown, adds that when planning her nuptials she knew she wanted the affair to be intimate. 

“Getting married is a sacred thing and we wanted to be surrounded by people who share in our daily lives,” explains Scott. We did something super untraditional and didn't allow many plus ones. This was important to us.”

Alaina Marie Scott gets married

Alaina Marie Scott Instagram

For Scott, her “I do’s” felt like “something out of a movie,” she says. 

“I planned the entire thing, down to every last detail. Even customized napkins of our dogs with the phrase ‘Our parents are married!’  It's just very rewarding to see all your hard work come to life.”

The vintage affair featured touches of modern glam décor including a 1940 and 1947 Packard limousine cars. “I wanted classic black and white with pops of color,” she says of the celebration's red, coral, orange and peach florals.

“We had 2000 white roses lining my aisle alone. It was magical.”

Reflecting on her joyful day, Scott says she feels lucky to have had her family by her side.

“These are once-in-a-lifetime moments and I'm just so grateful to be loved the way I am by everyone,” says Scott. “None of this would have been possible without my Dad. I'm beyond blessed.”







