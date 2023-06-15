Eminem’s Daughter Alaina Gives Detailed Look at Her New Wedding Ring — See the Gorgeous Rock!

Alaina Marie Scott, the eldest daughter of rapper Eminem, wed her longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller on June 9

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on June 15, 2023 10:03AM EDT
Eminem's Daughter Alaina Gets Married
Photo:

Kurt Krieger/Corbis/Getty; Alaina Marie Scott/Instagram

Alaina Marie Scott has a dazzling wedding ring to go with her just-married glow. 

The 30-year-old, who's the daughter of musician Eminem, wed her longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller on June 9 in Detroit. 

Days after the celebration with their friends and family  — including Scott’s younger sister Haile Jade, who served as a bridesmaid — Scott took to Instagram with a bunch of content from the special occasion, including a closer look at her rock. 

A clip shared this week shows the bride in glam before the ceremony. Filmed on what appears to be a building patio, Scott, who wears a white robe, tiara and eye patches, holds up her ring finger to the camera to show off her new bling.

The video then cuts to her glammed up in her Katerina Bocci bridal gown and kissing Moeller on the lips. 

Jay Z’s song “Public Service Announcement (Interlude)” plays in the background. 

“Love, Mr & Mrs Moeller,” Scott captioned the reel. 

The bride also shared a carousel with photos of the couple, one of which captures them holding up their ring fingers. The groom has on a gold band. 

Scott’s altar look, from the ruched detailing of her gown to her magnificent train, is also shown in detail. 

"June 9, 2023 simply one of the best days of my life🤍 in this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours,” she wrote. 

Scott and Moeller announced their engagement in December of 2021 after seven years of dating. "This moment. this life❤️ yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU," she wrote on Instagram. 

Alaina Scott Mathers
Alaina Marie Scott/Instagram

Scott was adopted by Eminem in the early 2000s, when her mother, Eminem's ex-wife Kim’s sister Dawn Scott, was struggling with drug use. Dawn died in 2016

Eminem talked about adopting Alaina in 2004, telling Rolling Stone, "I have full custody of my niece," adding, "My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born."

“Me and Kim pretty much had her, she'd live with us wherever we was at." 

In 2020, Eminem said she, whom he often calls Lainey in the lyrics of his songs, is "like a daughter" to him, while on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson

