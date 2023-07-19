'RHOC''s Emily Simpson Says She's the 'Healthiest, Fittest' She's Been in Over 7 Years: 'Just Getting Started'

Emily Simpson is letting her haters know that she’s doing better than ever.

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 47, posted a video on Instagram of her latest workout, saying she feels great since focusing more on her health and fitness.

“Happy Tuesday Friends and Haters! ❤️ I’m feeling the healthiest, fittest and strongest I’ve felt in over 7 years,” she wrote. “I have more energy than I’ve had in years, and I wake up every morning at 6am happy, healthy, strong (mentally and physically) and ready to crush the day with an early morning workout and spend the rest of the day being the best mom and wife I can be ❤️❤️”

In the clip, Simpson is in the gym wearing a sports bra and workout skort, showing off her toned arms as she gets through her exercises.

“I know you’ve only known me publicly for the last 5 years, but I did have an entire life before that,” she continued. “I’m actually back to the size I used to be all through my 30s and early 40s.”

“If you’re bothered by me, I suggest you take a good look at yourself and ask ‘why am I so bothered by someone I don’t even know?!’ Maybe then get yourself a latte, read some self help books, do a little self reflection, maybe some journaling and I hope you find inner peace and happiness❤️” she ended the post. “I’m just getting started 💪🏻💪🏻🤣🤣”

Last week, the reality star admitted that getting liposuction and using Ozempic helped her commit to her health and fitness.

“I’m 47 and the past five years have been an uphill battle of hormone issues, menopause, zero testosterone and weight just consistently creeping on no matter how much I worked out,” she told one of her Instagram followers. “The jumpstart helped me completely clean up my diet and dedicate more consistently to the gym.”

During a Q&A with fans on her Instagram Story, one fan asked Simpson what her total weight loss has been since last year when she admitted that she no longer pays attention to the number of the scale.

“I think I’m around a size 6 right now but I don’t know what my weight is. I actually weigh myself weekly with [celebrity trainer] @paulinastein but I weigh myself facing backwards so I can't see the number,” Simpson explained.

“I’ve found that for me the number can be very detrimental,” she said. “I told her my weight goal so once I reach it…she’ll tell me.”

She added that she believes her goal weight is a “healthy weight,” which she said is the weight she was when she first married her husband Shane.

Simpson then explained the hardest part of losing weight and getting in shape, answering a fan who asked if giving up alcohol played a role in her success so far.

“I didn’t give up anything completely but I definitely cut way back,” she said. “I haven’t drank much at all in the past 8 months and I stopped ‘mindlessly eating.’ I realized I had no clue what I was actually eating in a day…”

“I think I struggled over the past seven years because I convinced myself that because I worked out consistently…I could eat anything I wanted…clearly that wasn’t working!! My age, hormones, and zero testosterone are all factors as well,” Simpson continued.

“This is the first time that I’ve actually changed my diet and stuck to it. I now focus on ‘mindful’ eating, meaning I plan meals and think about what high protein foods I should eat to fuel my body and build muscle.”

