Emily Ratajkowski Spends Time with 2-Year-Old Son Sly as They Pick Blackberries by a Lake

Emily Ratajkowski's son is too cute as he gobbles up some blackberries.

On Monday, the model, 32, posted a series of photos to her Instagram that featured her 2-year-old son Sylvester, or "Sly" as she calls him. In the photos, Ratajkowski poses with her son as he shovels berries into his mouth alongside the side of a lake.

In another snap, Sly wears a Viking-inspired hat and walks up a hill toward a herd of cows. Ratajowski also included a video of the mother-son duo as Sly showed his mom the blackberries he was picking.

"Blackberries cows serpent nails and sly," Ratajowski captioned the images.

Ratajkowski shares her son Sly with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

During a conversation with Elle, Ratajkowski got candid about her birthing experience, saying she trusted her body in the moment. She referenced an excerpt from My Body, her published book of personal essays, saying, "It wasn't until I was rereading the whole book that I realized that at the beginning, there's an essay about not being able to say no. And then in the hospital, I say no, my body responds to me saying no, and I give birth to my son."

"Writing these essays allowed me to get to a place to be in that room and be connected enough to my body to be able to say, 'No, we are not going to use the vacuum.' Then my body's like, 'She just said no. We're going to deliver this baby,'" she added.

After Sly's birth, Ratajkowski posted numerous photos of her newborn, albeit with his face blocked from the camera. It wasn't until six months postpartum that she showed off the little face of her "angel" in her Instagram Story.

The cute snap featured the baby boy sporting a blue and orange knit sweater with his name on it, as well as an oversized red cap and orange socks. In the following slide, Ratajkowski and her little boy were pictured out to lunch together as Sly tried on a pink fuzzy hat.

In November, the model chatted with Julia Fox about the responsibilities the two feel as single moms on Ratajkowski's podcast High Low with EmRata.

The moms talked about making sure their kids have a balance of toys that are traditionally considered "gendered" so that they're experiencing a bit of everything.

"It's hard as a single mom, raising a son, you just don't want them to end up like every single guy you've ever met, you know?" Fox said. "How do I stop this conditioning from occurring?"

"Sly literally gets so excited, loves to play with things with wheels," Ratajkowski shared. "But like, I'm not kidding, this morning I ordered him a baby doll and a tea set because I'm like, 'we've gotta balance this out.'"

Ratajkowski noted that her son also has a pink convertible and other "girl" toys, as she wondered, "Are those the little ways you can start making sure the conditioning doesn't happen?"

The model mom went on to say that it makes her "so sad" to think that Sly and Valentino — Fox's son — may one day experience pressure to "toughen up" from society and their peers.

