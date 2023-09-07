Emily Ratajkowski Says Women Getting Divorced Before 30 is 'Chic' in Subtle Nod to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Split

Emily Ratajkowski has a message for young, freshly divorced women: “congratulations.”

The 32-year-old model — who divorced producer Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage last year — took to TikTok on Wednesday to share a piece of relationship wisdom with her female fans.

“So, it seems that a lot of young ladies are getting divorced before they turn 30,” Ratajkowski began the TikTok, which she posted a day after Joe Jonas, 34, filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, 27.

She continued: “As someone who got married at 26 [who] has been separated for a little over a year [at] 32, I have to tell you, I don’t think there’s anything better."

"Being in your 20s is the trenches," she added.

According to the Cruise actress, “There is nothing better than being in your 30s, still being hot, maybe having a little bit of your own money, figuring out what you want to do with your life [and] everything, and having tried that married fantasy and realizing that it’s maybe not all it’s cracked up to be.”

“And then you’ve got your whole life still ahead of you,” she added.

The model finished the video by addressing people who are currently “feeling stressed” about “being divorced."

"It’s good,” she concluded. “Congratulations.”

In the caption of the video, Ratajkowski upgraded her description of divorce from “good” to “chic,” writing: "Personally I find it chic to be divorced by the age of 30.”

The top-liked comments on the video echoed the model’s sentiments.

“So true,” one user commented, adding the fact that “you know who you are” in your 30s to Ratajkowski’s list of positives that come along with being single during the decade.

“Pure happiness radiates from this!” one commenter wrote, and another added that they “don’t recommend getting married before 32.”

Another user joked that they “skipped the marriage part and just stayed single.”

The model’s video came just a day after the news of Turner and Jonas’ split. Jonas filed for divorce and, in documents obtained by PEOPLE, claimed that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”

Ratajkowski first filed for divorce from Bear-McClard, 36, with whom she shares a 2-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo, in September 2022.

Exes Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2020. Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage

Over a month after filing, the model — who has been romantically linked to stars like Brad Pitt and Pete Davidson since — opened about her split from the Uncut Gems producer.

“I feel all the emotions,” she told Harper's Bazaar at the time. “I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be okay.”

In the same interview, Ratajkowski also brought up her mom, Kathleen Balgley, who also went through a divorce in her early 30s before meeting her model daughter’s father.

“She always romanticized that time in her life,” Ratajkowski told the magazine. “So I’ve expected this decade to be the best decade, even if I didn’t see it going this way.”

