Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Chic New Hair Color on Instagram: ‘Gone Red’

The model revealed her new hair red color in new photos on Instagram on Tuesday

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Published on July 19, 2023 01:15PM EDT
Emily Ratajkowski debuts new red hair
Emily Ratajkowski. Photo:

Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram, WireImage

Emily Ratajkowski is a redhead!

The model and podcaster, 32, showed off her new hair transformation after dyeing her hair red in a series of photos posted on Instagram on Tuesday. 

“Gone red,” Ratajkowski captioned the carousel. "Thank you @kerastase_official for keeping my hair healthy with chroma absolu and to the legend @jennaperryhair.”

Ratajkowski was seen flaunting her red mane in a sultry close-up shot as she wore a deep plunging black bodysuit. A second photo showed the High Low with EmRata podcast host lounged on a sofa in the same bodysuit as she flicked her hair to the side. 

Emily Ratajkowski debuts new red hair
Ratajkowski debuted her new red hair on Instagram on Tuesday.

Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Ratajkowski continued to show off her new red hair in a couple of other close-up shots as she sported a dramatic cat eye, pink blush and glossy lips. 

Her new shade is kept intact with Kérastase's Chroma Absolu collection. The sulfate-free the collection strengthens hair by providing restoration and nourishment to keep the vibrant hue from fading. Plus, it'll keep EmRata's hair from picking up any frizz in the summer heat.

When it comes to hairstyles, Ratajkowski isn’t afraid to change it up every now and then.

In May, the model and author revealed another hair transformation at the 2023 Met Gala as she rocked baby bangs. Ratajkowski accessorized her hairstyle with a big black bow and a dramatic smokey eye as she wore a Tory Burch dress with a plunging neckline and tulle fabric. 

Emily Ratajkowski debuts new red hair
Ratajkowski flaunted her hair in sultry photos.

Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Ratajkowski modeled bangs again in February with a curly bob as she attended the Marc Jacobs show during New York Fashion Week. 

Last month, the model shared photos of her celebrating her 32nd birthday in style with her son, Sylvester "Sly" Apollo, 2, shared with her ex, producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, on Instagram.

In the photos, Ratajkowski wore a teeny-tiny black leather dress with a spaghetti halter strap and lace-up detail all the way up the front of the bodice.

Emily Ratajkowski debuts new red hair
The model was very happy with her new look.

Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

The podcast host paired the dress with black leather heels with ultra-thin ankle ties. She kept her jewelry minimal, wearing only a few rings.

Ratajkowski went dramatic with her makeup, lining her eyes with red eye shadow and a very glossy lip. She wore her long hair down and wavy around her shoulders.

In the first pic, the podcaster sat in front of a birthday cake with candles and held her son’s hand. In the video that followed, mother and son sang happy birthday together before Ratajkowski blew out the candles.

