Emily Ratajkowski Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday in a Teeny-Tiny Laceup Leather Dress

Emily Ratajkowski celebrated her birthday in style!

On Thursday, the supermodel — who turned 32 on June 7 — posted a series of photos on Instagram from her birthday celebration with her son, Sylvester "Sly" Apollo, 2.

In the photos, Ratajkowski wore a teeny-tiny black leather dress with a spaghetti halter strap and laceup detail all the way up the front of the bodice. The skirt is short and ruffled with a slit up the left thigh.

The podcast host paired the dress with black leather heels with ultra-thin ankle ties. She kept her jewelry minimal, wearing only a few rings.

Ratajkowski went dramatic with her makeup, lining her eyes with red eye shadow and a very glossy lip. She wore her long hair down and wavy around her shoulders.

In the first pic, the model-turned-podcaster sits in front of a birthday cake with candles and holds her son’s hand. In the video that followed, mother and son sing happy birthday together before Ratajkowski blows out all the candles. She shares Sly with her ex, producer Sebastian Bear-McClard.



The next few pics show off the black leather dress and her gorgeous heels and several other pics show Ratajkowski and Sly celebrating together. In one photo, Sly stands in front of a coffee table full of birthday flowers sent to the model.

Just last month, Ratajkowski had some fun in Miami. The style icon posted a playful TikTok, using the trending Casa Di Music remix of Beyoncé's "Husband" to mouth the lyrics, "I am on my way to see my husband" as she danced down a display of various blown-up images of race car drivers like Oscar Piastri from the Formula One Grand Prix.

"Picking out a husband at #F1 #Miami," the My Body author teased in her caption.

The women's health activist was dressed casually for the sporting event, wearing thin khaki-colored cargo-style pants and a red tube top, while carrying a Miu Miu Pocket bag. Her brunette locks were pulled back in a clip with some longer wisps hanging down from the side of her bangs.

"You can literally pick whoever you like queen," one follower encouraged in a sea of similar comments to the supermodel, with another fan acknowledging, "She's so real for this."



Ratajkowski's fans are not wrong about the star being able to have her pick, as she has a pretty high-profile dating history. Between Oscar-winning Brad Pitt and Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, she has been linked to some of Hollywood's biggest names since she first caught the public's eye in Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines music video in 2013.