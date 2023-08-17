Emily Ratajkowski Bares Midriff in Cropped Shirt and Slinky Black Skirt

Emily Ratajkowski is showing off her midriff in style!

The model, 32, teamed a white cropped shirt with a slinky back skirt and tan boots as she arrived at Sony Music Studios on Wednesday to tape her High Low with EmRata podcast.

The podcaster accessorized the look with a gold waist chain, a black handbag with a gold chain hanging over her shoulder, plus black rectangular sunglasses.



Emily Ratajkowski Sony Podcast. JosiahW/BACKGRID

Ratajkowski also sported her newly-dyed red hair, which she first revealed on July 18 via Instagram.

“Gone Red,” the actress captioned the carousel of photos, “Thank you @kerastase_official for keeping my hair healthy with chroma absolu and to the legend @jennaperryhair.”



Emily Ratajkowski Sony Podcast. BACKGRID

The post showed the model showing off her red mane in a sultry close-up shot where she wore a deep, plunging black bodysuit, with another photo showing her lounging on a sofa.

Ratajkowski's new shade is kept intact with Kérastase's Chroma Absolu collection. The sulfate-free collection strengthens hair by providing restoration and nourishment to keep the vibrant hue from fading.

Emily Ratajkowski Sony Podcast. Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

The look has been a hot hairstyle for a few months — partly inspired by the release of The Little Mermaid at the end of May.



In March, Megan Fox switched to Auburn for an Oscars 2023 afterparty, which colorist Jacob Schwartz told Vogue was created using Redken’s Color Gels Oils.

Earlier that month Chrissy Teigen also made the style switch after welcoming her third baby, Esti Maxine, now aged 7 months.

"Breaking news: woman gets new hair color !!!!!!!!!" she posted on Instagram after swapping from a chest-length brunette to a heavily layered copper lob.