Emily Ratajkowski Attends Victoria's Secret World Tour in New York in a Matching Black Leather Set

Emily Ratajkowski is turning the streets of New York City into her very own catwalk!

The model, 32, was seen strutting her way to the Victoria's Secret World Tour in New York City's Manhattan Center on Wednesday wearing a black leather-look crop top and matching pants.

The crop top's sporty vibe was offset by the high-waisted bootcut trousers, which she paired with platform stilettos.

Ratajkowski let her edgy outfit do all the talking, completing her look with a neutral manicure and makeup, with her mahogany-hued hair falling loosely around her shoulders.

Emily Ratajkowski wore a black leather-look twin set on her way to the Victoria's Secret World Tour in New York, Sept. 6. Christopher Peterson/SplashNews

Wednesday's Victoria’s Secret World Tour event marks the iconic fashion brand's first show in four years.

According to the official website, the event includes 20 women from four cities — Lagos, Nigeria; Bogotá, Colombia; London; and Tokyo — who have joined forces to reimagine the fashion show as an event that is also part documentary.

The Victoria's Secret World Tour will also feature rapper Doja Cat, and supermodels Naomi Campbell and Winnie Harlow, among others.

The supermodel, seen posing on the Victoria's Secret pink carpet on Wednesday, kept her makeup minimal for the event. Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty

In August, Victoria's Secret announced the launch of its new line The Icon, with the lingerie brand partnering with Ratajkowski, Gisele Bündchen, Naomi Campbell and more for the new collection, which boasts bras, panties and lingerie that "celebrate the shape of you," according to a release. Campaign images were released featuring all its star models.

While mother-of-one Ratajkowski had never worked with Victoria's Secret prior to joining The Icon campaign, she told POPSUGAR in August that she "grew up looking at images of [Victoria's Secret Angels] Gisele [Bündchen], Candice [Swanepoel], Naomi [Campbell], and Adriana [Lima], so it's simply surreal to be included in a campaign next to them."

"Those women were larger than life to me — they still are in many ways — and that's what it means to be iconic," Ratajkowski told POPSUGAR. "Their beauty and the images they've produced with incredible photographers and designers and teams were and are so artful. They represent so much."

Following months of speculation in 2019, the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was canceled that year, with Stuart B. Burgdoerfer, chief financial officer and executive vice president of L Brands Inc. (the parent company of Victoria’s Secret), announcing the news during an executives conference, as first reported by Women’s Wear Daily.

“There will be more to come as that continues to get evaluated,” Burgdoerfer said at the time. “We recognize and appreciate that the communication of the brand, the offerings, the emotional content of Victoria’s Secret is obviously an important thing.”

Following Victoria's Secret event Wednesday, Ratajkowski will also present at this year's MTV Video Music Awards, alongside Bebe Rexha, Charli D'Amelio, Coco Jones, Dixie D’Amelio, French Montana, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Jared Leto, Madelyn Cline, Rita Ora and Sabrina Carpenter.

The 2023 MTV VMAs will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sept. 12. The Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 event will set to debut on Sept. 26 on Amazon Prime Video.

