Emily Ratajkowski Attends Victoria's Secret World Tour in New York in a Matching Black Leather Set

The supermodel, who is partnering with Victoria's Secret for the first time, let her edgy outfit do all the talking, completing her look with neutral makeup

By
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin Academy Awards 95, 2023
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin has more than 20 years of international experience working in media and entertainment. She joined the PEOPLE team in 2023 and currently serves as a Writer/Editor.  
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2023 12:48AM EDT
Emily Ratajkowski on the red carpet at the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 event at The Manhattan Center on September 6, 2023 in New York, New York.
Emily Ratajkowski attends the pink carpet ahead of the Victoria's Secret World Tour event on Sept. 6, 2023 in New York City. Photo:

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty

Emily Ratajkowski is turning the streets of New York City into her very own catwalk!

The model, 32, was seen strutting her way to the Victoria's Secret World Tour in New York City's Manhattan Center on Wednesday wearing a black leather-look crop top and matching pants.

The crop top's sporty vibe was offset by the high-waisted bootcut trousers, which she paired with platform stilettos.

Ratajkowski let her edgy outfit do all the talking, completing her look with a neutral manicure and makeup, with her mahogany-hued hair falling loosely around her shoulders.

Emily Ratajkowski stuns in a black leather crop top and matching pants on her way to Victoria's Secret Show in New York City
Emily Ratajkowski wore a black leather-look twin set on her way to the Victoria's Secret World Tour in New York, Sept. 6.

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews

Wednesday's Victoria’s Secret World Tour event marks the iconic fashion brand's first show in four years.

According to the official website, the event includes 20 women from four cities — Lagos, Nigeria; Bogotá, Colombia; London; and Tokyo — who have joined forces to reimagine the fashion show as an event that is also part documentary.

The Victoria's Secret World Tour will also feature rapper Doja Cat, and supermodels Naomi Campbell and Winnie Harlow, among others.

Emily Ratajkowski on the red carpet at the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 event at The Manhattan Center on September 6, 2023 in New York, New York.
The supermodel, seen posing on the Victoria's Secret pink carpet on Wednesday, kept her makeup minimal for the event.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty 

In August, Victoria's Secret announced the launch of its new line The Icon, with the lingerie brand partnering with Ratajkowski, Gisele BündchenNaomi Campbell and more for the new collection, which boasts bras, panties and lingerie that "celebrate the shape of you," according to a release. Campaign images were released featuring all its star models.

While mother-of-one Ratajkowski had never worked with Victoria's Secret prior to joining The Icon campaign, she told POPSUGAR in August that she "grew up looking at images of [Victoria's Secret Angels] Gisele [Bündchen], Candice [Swanepoel], Naomi [Campbell], and Adriana [Lima], so it's simply surreal to be included in a campaign next to them."

"Those women were larger than life to me — they still are in many ways — and that's what it means to be iconic," Ratajkowski told POPSUGAR. "Their beauty and the images they've produced with incredible photographers and designers and teams were and are so artful. They represent so much."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Following months of speculation in 2019, the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was canceled that year, with Stuart B. Burgdoerfer, chief financial officer and executive vice president of L Brands Inc. (the parent company of Victoria’s Secret), announcing the news during an executives conference, as first reported by Women’s Wear Daily.

“There will be more to come as that continues to get evaluated,” Burgdoerfer said at the time. “We recognize and appreciate that the communication of the brand, the offerings, the emotional content of Victoria’s Secret is obviously an important thing.”

Following Victoria's Secret event Wednesday, Ratajkowski will also present at this year's MTV Video Music Awards, alongside Bebe RexhaCharli D'AmelioCoco JonesDixie D’AmelioFrench MontanaGloRillaIce SpiceJared LetoMadelyn ClineRita Ora and Sabrina Carpenter.

The 2023 MTV VMAs will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sept. 12. The Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 event will set to debut on Sept. 26 on Amazon Prime Video.

Related Articles
Singer Charlie Puth and his girlfriend Brooke Sansone were seen enjoying a day out in New York's Tribeca neighborhood
Charlie Puth and Girlfriend Brooke Sansone Spotted Spending Quality Time Together in Tribeca
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Charlize Theron attends the grand opening of Breitling's Meatpacking boutique on September 06, 2023 in New York City.
Charlize Theron Wears Gorgeous Pearl Embossed Top: 'Pearl's Night Out'
Taylor Swift is spotted stepping out in New York City.
Taylor Swift Brings Back a Preppy Staple During End-of-Summer Outing in N.Y.C.
Heidi D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio, Charli D'Amelio and Marc D'Amelio attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City.
Charli and Dixie D'Amelio Talk the Biggest Style Lessons They Learned from Mom Heidi: 'Be Adventurous' (Exclusive)
Taylor Swift is seen leaving Electric Lady Music studio in Manhattan on September 05, 2023 in New York City.
Taylor Swift Hit the Studio in Cargo Pants — Try the Celeb-Favored Trend for as Little as $28
Priyanka Chopra on the red carpet at the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 event at The Manhattan Center on September 6, 2023 in New York, New York
Priyanka Chopra Flashes Her Lingerie Under Sheer Gown at Victoria’s Secret World Tour Event
ulia Fox attends the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell runway show at Cipriani 25 Broadway on September 05, 2023
Julia Fox Narrowly Avoids a Nip Slip as She Wears Her Most Naked Look Yet
Jodie Turner Smith and Joshua Jackson attends J.Crew Celebrates 40 Years of American Style, Pier 17, NYC, Manhattan, New York, United States - 05 Sep 2023
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Are Already New York Fashion Week's Hottest Couple
La La Anthony attends the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell runway show at Cipriani 25 Broadway on September 05, 2023 in New York City.
La La Anthony Says She's 'Always' Dodging Wardrobe Malfunctions on the Red Carpet (Exclusive)
Irina Shayk walks home in New York City
Irina Shayk Wears Oversize Black Sweatshirt and Boots in 95-Degree New York City
Jonathan Majors leaves court after a hearing on his domestic violence case
Jonathan Majors Appears in Court Virtually as His Assault Trial Is Delayed Again
Naomi Campbell attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023
Why Supermodel Naomi Campbell Says She Was 'Nervous' to Take the Runway at NYFW (Exclusive)
The Super Models on Apple TV+
Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and More Show Fans the Life of 'The Super Models' in New Trailer
Halle Bailey Pandora Celebrates Lab-Grown Diamonds with a New Diamond District, New York, USA - 06 Sep 2023
Halle Bailey Just Channeled Janet Jackson at New York Fashion Week: 'My Inspo Always' (Exclusive)
Matthew Broderick attends the 2023 father of the year awards at Sheraton New York Times Square on June 15, 2023
Matthew Broderick Reveals He Was 'Mugged Often' While Growing Up in NYC: 'I Never Had Any Money!'
New York Anchor Ruschell Boone Dead at 48
N.Y.C. Anchor Ruschell Boone Dead at 48 Due to Cancer Complications: 'Friend and Mentor to Many'