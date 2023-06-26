Emily Osment Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Jack Anthony: 'This Love Is So Big'

The 'Hanna Montana' alum got engaged during trip to Yosemite National Park in California

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 26, 2023 07:51AM EDT
Emily Osment and Jack Anthony pose backstage during the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards
Emily Osment and Jack Anthony. Photo:

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Emily Osment is engaged!

The Hannah Montana alum, 31, announced her engagement to boyfriend Jack Anthony in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Writing in the caption of her post that she is “deliriously happy” after becoming engaged, Osment showed off her ring — a square diamond next to a circular emerald encased in gold — and called her now-fiancé a “magical, beautiful, kaleidoscope of a person."

"I did not know life could be this sweet or I could ever be this deliriously happy,” the actress continued. “I am so proud of the life we have built together and the people we have become over the last few years.”

“This love is so big and so uniquely ours and I know it can do anything," she added. "I am so honored to stand next to you every day. I love you, Jack.”

Emily Osment and Boyfriend Jack Anthony areÂ  Engaged: âThis Love Is So Bigâ
Osment got engaged to Anthony over the weekend.

Emily Osment Instagram

In her post, Osment shared a set of photos, including a shot of her flaunting her engagement ring on her purple-manicured hand with her soon-to-be-husband seen out of focus in the background.

A second photo revealed another close-up of Osment’s engagement ring — and the cute way she was proposed to.

Her hand was seen next to two badges, each printed with a childhood picture of herself and Anthony. One badge showed Anthony smiling as a young boy that read, “Will you marry me?” while a second badge showed Osment smiling as a young girl that read "Yes!”

Osment tagged the location of her social media post as Yosemite National Park in California.

Emily Osment and Boyfriend Jack Anthony areÂ  Engaged: âThis Love Is So Bigâ
Osment shared the cute way she was proposed to with badges.

Emily Osment Instagram

Osment's exciting engagement news comes about after she celebrated older brother Haley Joel Osment's birthday in April.

The actress honored her brother's 34th birthday in an Instagram Story post that featured the Kominsky Method stars making silly faces while posing for the camera and wearing tiny party hats.

Osement's older sibling wore his hat slightly off-center on his head while making a cute, quizzical face, as she gazed off into the distance with her party hat at the center of her forehead.

"Happy Birthday @hjosment," the actress wrote atop the image.

