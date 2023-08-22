Emily Maynard Johnson Says She's 'So Glad I Didn't Stop at Five' as She Shares Sweet Photo with Son Jones

Emily Maynard Johnson is celebrating her youngest child.

On Tuesday, the former Bachelorette, 37, posted a sweet photo to her Instagram celebrating her son Jones West, 11 months. In the photo, Maynard Johnson smiles as she carries her son, balancing her phone between her fingers.

Jones laughs at the camera as he poses in his mom's arms, one hand touching her phone.

"I'm so happy I didn't stop at five. I love you all the way to heaven Jones West. ❤️," she captioned the photo.

In addition to Jones, Maynard Johnson and her husband Tyler Johnson share six kids together — Ricki, 18, Jennings, 8, Gibson, 6, Gatlin, 5 and Nola Belle, 2½.

The mom of six welcomed Jones, who was born with Down syndrome and a rare congenital colon abnormality, last August. "I am so grateful," Maynard Johnson told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. "But I'm still on my journey of processing everything. And I have to trust that it will all turn out alright."

"I was in shock," Maynard Johnson recalled of when she was informed of the Down syndrome diagnosis. "It was not on my radar at all. And I refused to believe it. I just wanted to hold him and for everything to be OK."

"He's the easiest baby and he's just been our biggest blessing," she said. "I'm still learning about Down syndrome, but I'm trying to also just experience Jones as Jones and not as different than any of the other kids."

Ultimately, "looking back on my life, a lot of things happened that I wouldn't have planned," said Maynard Johnson. "But I wouldn't change my life for anything. And I wouldn't trade Jones for any baby in the world."

During the holiday season, Maynard Johnson posted a photo with all of her kids, including Jones, at Dolly Parton's festively decorated amusement park. "Number one on my bucket list: take my kids to @dollywood ✔️✔️ ," she wrote in the caption.

She also thanked her husband, whom she posed alongside wearing matching "Holly Dolly Christmas" sweatshirts, for the trip: "Thank you @mtylerjohnson for making all my hillbilly girl dreams come true ❤️."