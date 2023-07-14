Emily Maynard Johnson's 10-Month-Old Son Jones Gives Huge Toothless Grin in Sweet New Photo

Emily Maynard Johnson is loving time with her smiley baby.

On Thursday, the former Bachelorette, 36, shared an adorable new photo of her 10-month-old son Jones to her Instagram Story. In the snap, Jones wears a light-green velvet shirt and smiles wide for the camera.

"❤️️ Jones West ❤️️," Maynard Johnson wrote across the photo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In addition to Jones, Maynard Johnson and her husband Tyler Johnson share six kids together — Ricki, 17, Jennings, 7, Gibson, 6, Gatlin, 5 and Nola Belle, 2½.

The mom of six welcomed Jones in August, who was born with Down syndrome, as well as a rare congenital colon abnormality. "I am so grateful," Maynard Johnson told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. "But I'm still on my journey of processing everything. And I have to trust that it will all turn out alright."

"I was in shock," Maynard Johnson recalled of when she was informed of the Down syndrome diagnosis. "It was not on my radar at all. And I refused to believe it. I just wanted to hold him and for everything to be OK."

Jones was able to come home after a stay in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). When he finally was able to join his family, Maynard Johnson said she was relishing every moment with him.

"He's the easiest baby and he's just been our biggest blessing," she said. "I'm still learning about Down syndrome, but I'm trying to also just experience Jones as Jones and not as different than any of the other kids."

Ultimately, "looking back on my life, a lot of things happened that I wouldn't have planned," said Maynard Johnson. "But I wouldn't change my life for anything. And I wouldn't trade Jones for any baby in the world."

In December, Maynard Johnson posted a photo with all of her kids, including Jones, at Dolly Parton's festively decorated amusement park. "Number one on my bucket list: take my kids to @dollywood ✔️✔️ ," she wrote in the caption.

She also thanked her husband, whom she posed alongside wearing matching "Holly Dolly Christmas" sweatshirts, for the trip: "Thank you @mtylerjohnson for making all my hillbilly girl dreams come true ❤️."