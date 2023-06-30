Emily Maynard Johnson Watches Daughter Ricki Get Her First Tattoo on Her 18th Birthday

Emily Maynard Johnson took a walk down memory lane as she celebrated daughter Ricki on her 18th birthday.

Sharing photos on her Instagram Story Thursday, the former reality star, 37, showed a number of old photos of her walking hand in hand with her daughter throughout the years.



The mom of six wrote alongside the first photo, her posing with a young Ricki, "My girl is turning 18 today, anyone have a horse tranquilizer for me?"



emilygmaynard/Instagram

After sharing more throwbacks from their strolls over the year, Maynard Johnson gave a peek at what the newly-minted adult was up to on her special day.

Showing a photo of the 18-year-old lying on a table in a tattoo and piercing studio, she wrote, "Doing grown-up stuff."

Later Maynard Johnson hosted a celebration for Ricki, which included a number of life-sized cutout photos of her throughout the years.

Emily Maynard's daughter Ricki's birthday cake. emilygmaynard/Instagram

One was posed in front of the teen's birthday cake, which was decorated with a June calendar with a heart around the 29th and "Chapter 18" written underneath.



Maynard Johnson is also mom to 10-month-old Jones, Nola Belle, 2½, Gatlin, 5, Gibson, 6, and Jennings, 7.

In November, Maynard Johnson opened up to PEOPLE about how youngest Jones "just folded into all the other craziness" when she brought him home.

"He's awesome. He's sleeping, he's just the easiest baby," she shared. "He's so chill. He puts up with all my other kids."

