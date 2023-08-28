Emily Maynard Johnson Explains Toddler Son Jones' Latest Surgery: 'Going to Be Better Than Alright'

Emily Maynard Johnson is sharing an update on her son's health.

Over the weekend, the former Bachelorette, 37, shared a video montage of son Jones West, who celebrates his first birthday on Thursday, in the hospital, revealing the toddler has had another surgery.

"Its going to be better than all right. I took Jones to the ER because of what I thought was a stomach bug, but it turns out he had some scar tissue built up from his last surgery and needed to have surgery again to fix the problem," Maynard Johnson explains.

"Thankful for all of the nurses, doctors and surgeons at @levinechildrens for loving on my sweet boy so well. Special thank you to the best pediatrician out there @amoranlanier who I texted and called at all hours to explain to me what was happening in toddler terms because my brain has been mush for the past 18 years, but especially the past couple of weeks🙃."

She continued, "My angel Jones is home and hasn’t stopped smiling since. @mtylerjohnson you’re the best dad and I’m so thankful Jones gets to be loved by you."

In addition to Jones, Maynard Johnson and her husband Tyler Johnson share six kids together — Nola Belle, 2½, Gatlni, 5, Gibson, 6, Jennings, 8, and Ricki, 18.

Speaking with PEOPLE after welcoming Jones, who was born with Down syndrome and a rare congenital colon abnormality, Maynard Johnson said was "in shock."

"It was not on my radar at all. And I refused to believe it. I just wanted to hold him and for everything to be OK," she admitted at the time.

"He's the easiest baby and he's just been our biggest blessing," she said. "I'm still learning about Down syndrome, but I'm trying to also just experience Jones as Jones and not as different than any of the other kids."



Emily Maynard Johnson and Jones. emily maynard johnson/Instagram

Ultimately, "looking back on my life, a lot of things happened that I wouldn't have planned," said Maynard Johnson. "But I wouldn't change my life for anything. And I wouldn't trade Jones for any baby in the world."

During the holiday season, Maynard Johnson posted a photo with all of her kids, including Jones, at Dolly Parton's festively decorated amusement park. "Number one on my bucket list: take my kids to @dollywood ✔️✔️ ," she wrote in the caption.

She also thanked her husband, whom she posed alongside wearing matching "Holly Dolly Christmas" sweatshirts, for the trip: "Thank you @mtylerjohnson for making all my hillbilly girl dreams come true ❤️."