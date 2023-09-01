Emily Maynard Johnson Celebrates Son Jones' First Birthday After Recent Surgery: 'My Angel Baby'

Emily Maynard Johnson's little guy is 1!

The former Bachelorette, 37, shared a sweet tribute to son Jones West on his first birthday on her Instagram Story Thursday.

Resharing husband Tyler Johnson's post for Jones, she wrote, "My angel baby is 1 today 🥹 What a year it has been."

In his tribute, which came alongside a photo of the toddler, who was born with Down syndrome, during a recent hospital stay, Tyler wrote, "Happy 1st Birthday to my warrior boy, Jones!! Mommy and Daddy love you so much!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In addition to Jones, Emily and Tyler share six kids together — Nola Belle, 2½, Gatlin, 5, Gibson, 6, Jennings, 8, and Ricki, 18.

Earlier this week, the former reality TV star revealed Jones recently underwent another surgery, sharing photos of the happy toddler in the hospital.

"Its going to be better than all right. I took Jones to the ER because of what I thought was a stomach bug, but it turns out he had some scar tissue built up from his last surgery and needed to have surgery again to fix the problem," Maynard Johnson explained.

"Thankful for all of the nurses, doctors and surgeons at @levinechildrens for loving on my sweet boy so well. Special thank you to the best pediatrician out there @amoranlanier who I texted and called at all hours to explain to me what was happening in toddler terms because my brain has been mush for the past 18 years, but especially the past couple of weeks🙃."

She continued, "My angel Jones is home and hasn’t stopped smiling since. @mtylerjohnson you’re the best dad and I’m so thankful Jones gets to be loved by you."

Last week, Emily shared a sweet moment with Jones, posting a shot where she smiled as she carried her son, balancing her phone between her fingers.

Jones laughed at the camera as he posed in his mom's arms, one hand touching her phone.

"I'm so happy I didn't stop at five. I love you all the way to heaven Jones West. ❤️," she captioned the photo.

