Emily in Paris's Lucas Bravo Hopes Gabriel Will Mature and 'Own Up to His Mistake' in Season 4 (Exclusive)

Lucas Bravo teased that his character Gabriel is not "so much involved" in the relationship drama in season 4

Published on June 8, 2023 07:38 PM
Emily in Paris. (L to R) Camille Razat as Camille, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Lily Collins as Emily in episode 302 of Emily in Paris.
Photo: StÃ©phanie Branchu/Netflix

Lucas Bravo is ready to see his Emily in Paris character Gabriel grow up.

The 35-year-old actor told PEOPLE ahead of the United Nations World Oceans Day on Thursday that Gabriel has sights on new goals after the season 3 cliffhanger.

“I know that Gabriel in season four is aiming for the Michelin star. He's maturing a lot,” he shared. “He's not going to be so much involved into relationship dramas. I think he wants to aim for something very mature and stable.”

Lucas Bravo
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Season 3 of the hit Netflix series concluded with Camille (Camille Razat) calling off her wedding to Gabriel at the altar due his and Emily’s (Lily Collins) unresolved feelings for each other. After her dramatic announcement, Gabriel dropped another bombshell that Camille was pregnant with their first child.

The Ticket to Paradise star promised Gabriel will “own up to his mistake because for the last season he's been more of a victim than owning [it].”

“I think it's going to be coming of age for him in season four, which is nice to play,” he shared. “Because when you start a character, then there's a year where you experience the world and you mature, you become another person and you come back and it's exactly the day you left off.”

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel in episode 309 of Emily in Paris.
Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

“So he's still the same, but you have so much more to bring to it, but you can't. So it feels like kind of regressing,” he added. “So I'm happy that in season four I'll be able to bring more of what I became and what I've experienced in the past four years.”

Bravo also admitted that fans may have to wait a bit longer than expected for season 4 of the series as “everything’s on hold” due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

“We don't want to start writing until everything is solved with the writers,” he shared. “Because we're very close to our writers on Emily and we're just standing for them.”

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Camille Razat as Camille in episode 310 of Emily in Paris.
Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

In December, Collins echoed Bravo's sentiments, telling PEOPLE that she enjoyed seeing her own character's growth over the last three seasons.

"I love that she's becoming more quietly confident within herself, within her surroundings, within her friend groups, within her job," she explained. "She's making decisions. She's sticking to a lane."

Given where things end for her in season 3, Collins is grateful that there's another season on the horizon.

"Thank God there is a season 4," she added. "Because going into this finale thinking that we get to finish those cliffhangers would be a gift. And if we didn't get that, I think we all would've had panic attacks."

Emily in Paris seasons 1-3 are now streaming on Netflix.

