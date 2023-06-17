For Emily in Paris viewers dying to learn a little more about what’s in store for their favorite fashion-savvy American expat, look no further.

During a short video touting season 4, star Lily Collins promised that the Netflix comedy, which follows Emily Cooper’s (Collins) fun-filled life in Paris, will deliver more of what makes the series so enjoyable: “more fun, more fashion, and of course, more drama.”



The show’s third season left many questions unanswered. Will Emily and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) finally get together? Will Mindy (Ashley Park) and the band go to Eurovision? Is Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) still heartbroken?

”It’s safe to say we ended on a dramatic note last season,” teases Collins. ”And surprise, it does not end there!”

The Golden Globe nominee also notes that ”so much happened that we just need answers to.”

Teasing more of what's to come, Collins says Emily’s life will take “some unexpected twists,” too, which will include a Roman holiday and an ultimatum. “Emily is going to have to decide if she’s ever wanted is really what she needs,” she adds.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Paul Foreman, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery also star in the series.

Emily in Paris premiered on Netflix in October. Not only did it become an instant hit for Netflix but it also has received Emmy and Golden Globes nominations.

It was renewed for a fourth season in January 2022 but filming is delayed amid the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike.

The first three seasons of Emily in Paris are now streaming on Netflix.