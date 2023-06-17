Entertainment TV 'Emily in Paris': Lily Collins Teases 'Unexpected Twists' in Season 4 — Including a 'Roman Holiday' The leading lady promised "more fun, more fashion and, of course, more drama" when the chic series returns By JP Mangalindan JP Mangalindan Facebook Instagram Twitter JP Mangalindan is a Senior Writer for TV at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in May 2023. JP's work has previously appeared in Insider, Fortune, Teen People, and Entertainment Weekly. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 17, 2023 04:59PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection For Emily in Paris viewers dying to learn a little more about what’s in store for their favorite fashion-savvy American expat, look no further. During a short video touting season 4, star Lily Collins promised that the Netflix comedy, which follows Emily Cooper’s (Collins) fun-filled life in Paris, will deliver more of what makes the series so enjoyable: “more fun, more fashion, and of course, more drama.” The show’s third season left many questions unanswered. Will Emily and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) finally get together? Will Mindy (Ashley Park) and the band go to Eurovision? Is Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) still heartbroken? The Emily in Paris Outfits We're Still Thinking About: Bucket Hats, Crop Tops and Chanel (Oh Mon Dieu!) ”It’s safe to say we ended on a dramatic note last season,” teases Collins. ”And surprise, it does not end there!” The Golden Globe nominee also notes that ”so much happened that we just need answers to.” Teasing more of what's to come, Collins says Emily’s life will take “some unexpected twists,” too, which will include a Roman holiday and an ultimatum. “Emily is going to have to decide if she’s ever wanted is really what she needs,” she adds. 'Emily in Paris' Outfits: Lily Collins' Best Looks So Far Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Paul Foreman, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery also star in the series. Emily in Paris premiered on Netflix in October. Not only did it become an instant hit for Netflix but it also has received Emmy and Golden Globes nominations. It was renewed for a fourth season in January 2022 but filming is delayed amid the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The first three seasons of Emily in Paris are now streaming on Netflix.