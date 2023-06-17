'Emily in Paris': Lily Collins Teases 'Unexpected Twists' in Season 4 — Including a 'Roman Holiday'

The leading lady promised "more fun, more fashion and, of course, more drama" when the chic series returns

By
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan headshot
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan is a Senior Writer for TV at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in May 2023. JP's work has previously appeared in Insider, Fortune, Teen People, and Entertainment Weekly.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 17, 2023 04:59PM EDT
EMILY IN PARIS
Photo:

Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

For Emily in Paris viewers dying to learn a little more about what’s in store for their favorite fashion-savvy American expat, look no further.

During a short video touting season 4, star Lily Collins promised that the Netflix comedy, which follows Emily Cooper’s (Collins) fun-filled life in Paris, will deliver more of what makes the series so enjoyable: “more fun, more fashion, and of course, more drama.”

The show’s third season left many questions unanswered. Will Emily and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) finally get together? Will Mindy (Ashley Park) and the band go to Eurovision? Is Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) still heartbroken?

”It’s safe to say we ended on a dramatic note last season,” teases Collins. ”And surprise, it does not end there!”

The Golden Globe nominee also notes that ”so much happened that we just need answers to.”

Teasing more of what's to come, Collins says Emily’s life will take “some unexpected twists,” too, which will include a Roman holiday and an ultimatum. “Emily is going to have to decide if she’s ever wanted is really what she needs,” she adds.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Paul Foreman, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery also star in the series.

Emily in Paris premiered on Netflix in October. Not only did it become an instant hit for Netflix but it also has received Emmy and Golden Globes nominations.

It was renewed for a fourth season in January 2022 but filming is delayed amid the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The first three seasons of Emily in Paris are now streaming on Netflix.

Related Articles
Jeopardy
'Jeopardy!' Fans Left Stunned After Contestants Couldn’t Answer This Question About The Lord’s Prayer
Pat Sajak
Pat Sajak Lines Up Next Gig After 'Wheel of Fortune' Retirement News
Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen attending a private celebration for the 'Sex and The City 25th Anniversary' Party
Sarah Jessica Parker's 'SATC' Costars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis Nearly Played Carrie Bradshaw
Pete Davidson attends Paramount's "Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts" New York Premiere
Pete Davidson Charged with Reckless Driving 3 Months After Beverly Hills Car Crash
Eva Longoria Says She'd Be the 'Only' Star of 'Desperate Housewives' to Do a Reboot: 'I Miss Gabby'
Eva Longoria Says She'd Be the 'Only' Star of 'Desperate Housewives' to Do a Reboot: 'I Miss Gabby'
Isabel May as Elsa
'1883' Star Isabel May Says Elsa Dutton Lives a 'Whole Life in Six Months': 'It's a Girl Becoming a Woman'
Rachel green
Jennifer Aniston Was Part of a Decades-Long 'Friends' Mishap That Fans Are Only Now Seeing
F:PHOTOMediaFactory ActionsRequests DropBox48548#cnn27474_001_0082_R.tif
Here's Why Andy Cohen Is Ready to Get Tipsy Again on CNN New Year's Eve After Sober Start to 2023
Dallas stars Patrick Duffy, Linda Gray, Charlene Tilton, Audrey Landers, Steve Kanaly, Joan Van Ark, Sheree Wilson and Cathy Podewell, as well as director Michael Preece, reunited up in Palm Springs, California, on Tuesday in honor of the show's 45th anniversary and PEOPLE has the exclusive photos. credit Emma McIntyre
Larry Hagman's 'Dallas' Costars Recall His 'Silent Sundays' When He'd 'Whistle' to Communicate (Exclusive)
Cynthia Nixon Implies 'Sex and the City' Stars Were 'Walking Around on Eggshells' Because Kim Cattrall Was 'Unhappy'
Cynthia Nixon Implies 'SATC' Stars Were 'Walking Around on Eggshells' Because Kim Cattrall Was 'Unhappy'
Rosie OâDonnell, Ellen DeGeneres
Why Rosie O'Donnell Hasn't Accepted Ellen DeGeneres's Apology: 'I Don't Trust This Person to Be in My World'
Brock Davies, Scheana Shay
VPR's Scheana Shay Celebrates 'Incredible' Husband Brock Davies' Birthday: 'Love You So Much'
Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso in episode 410 of Cobra Kai.
'Cobra Kai' Season 6: Everything to Know
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox
Jennifer Aniston Sends a Smooch to 'Incredible' Courteney Cox on Her 59th Birthday
Amy Duggar King Feels Like She Needs to 'Protect' Her Kids from the Duggars: 'That Trust Is Completely Broken'
Amy Duggar King Feels Like She Needs to 'Protect' Her Son from the Duggars: 'That Trust Is Completely Broken'
BOBBY EWING RETURNING ON DALLAS
Patrick Duffy's 'Dallas' Costars Were 'Pissed' About Bobby Ewing's Return from the Dead (Exclusive)